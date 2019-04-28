How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Nominations sought for Community Service Award
The Laramie Lions Club and the Laramie Boomerang are seeking nominations for the annual Community Service Award to be presented in June.
It’s the 75th year for the award that’s meant to acknowledge some of Laramie’s exceptional residents who contribute more to their community than they are asked.
Any local resident can submit a nomination now through 5 p.m. May 20. Formal nomination letters can be dropped off or sent by mail to the Laramie Boomerang office, 320 E. Grand Ave., Laramie, 82070, or to the Laramie Lions Club Post Office Box 716, Laramie, 82073. Letters postmarked by May 20 will be accepted. Nominations can also be emailed to Boomerang Managing Editor Joel Funk at jfunk@laramieboomerang.com.
Residents who are involved in community activities that are separate from the expected duties of their professions qualify.
The 75th Community Service Award Banquet is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 8 at the Holiday Inn in Laramie.
Stitches Acute Care Center, Ridley’s Family Market partner to offer increased access to health care in Wyoming
Stitches Acute Care Center and Ridley’s Family Market recently announced their partnership in offering Ridley’s InstaClinic, a physical location where patients can be seen by a health care provider utilizing telemedicine and digital tools. Patients will be able to access a health care provider using a virtual encounter enhanced by a digital stethoscope and otoscope allowing Stitches providers to assess patients including visualizing the tympanic membranes and throat, listen to the heart and lungs, obtaining vital signs and perform point-of-care testing such as flu and strep. Diagnosis, treatment, prescriptions if needed and exit care instructions are also provided during the visit. Visits are $75 or can be billed to insurance. No appointments are needed. For more information, go to www.stitchescare.com/instaclinic or email Amy Surdam at amy.surdam@stitchescare.com.
Chandler Pauling inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Chandler Pauling, of Laramie, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Pauling is pursuing a degree in Political Science at University of Wyoming.
Pauling is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Laramie Connections Church is open
Are you looking for a new expression of Christian faith and service? Laramie Connections believes that everyone has something to offer and everyone has a need to be cared for. Join us for casual conversation and fellowship at 5:30 p.m. Sundays at 1517 Canby St. in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church.
The center is offering a free hot community dinner from 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays. The meal is intended for everyone who has a simple need for food or those who are just short few bucks. All are welcome.
Call Tim at 303-550-6707 or go to www.laramieconnections.com for more information.
ACLU of Wyoming to host Liberty & Libations event in Laramie
A Liberty & Libations event is planned for 7:30-9 p.m. Monday at Solidarity House Cooperative, 2250 Welsh Lane. The event is free to the public. Each attendee will receive a complimentary beverage (must be 21 or older for alcoholic beverages, of course). Light snacks will also be provided.
To register, https://www.aclu-wy.org/en/events/liberty-libations-laramie.
For information, go to www.aclu-wy.org.
French film ‘Contempt’ to be screened April 30 at UW
Director Jean-Luc Godard’s classic French film “Contempt” (“Le Mépris,” 1963) will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 129 of the University of Wyoming’s Classroom Building.
“Contempt,” a seminal film by Godard, a French New Wave director, was his first big-budget international picture with A-list stars. Filmed in CinemaScope at locations in Italy, it examines the commercialism of art and the price of selling out -- both on a marriage and on a film career.
RSVPs are requested, to help in coordinating refreshments, by emailing De Lozier at delozier@uwyo.edu.
Lois Club to meet for lunch
The Lois Club is planning a no-host lunch for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Corona Village Restaurant, 513 Boswell Drive. Call Lois at 745-3559 or Lois at 742-0452 for more information and lunch reservations.
County Commission schedule set for next week
The Albany County Commissioners’ weekly calendar includes the following:
TUESDAY
n 8 a.m.: Discuss the Bonding on the 2018 Specific Purpose Excise Tax and Work Session – Procurement Policy
n 1:30 p.m.: Active Shooter Training
Both events are in the Albany County Commissioners’ Room of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us
Tourism board to celebrate Fred Ockers
Please join the Albany County Tourism Board in thanking Fred Ockers for his 12 years of service as he ventures into retirement and as we welcome our newly appointed director, Scott Larson. The event is from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Roxie's on Grand, 221 Grande Ave., in the third-floor lounge. A cash bar is available and the event is open to the public.
StudioWYO to present Spangler and Sunnydale High
Join us for the last concert of the semester as StudioWYO welcomes Spangler with opener Sunnydale High.
Sunnydale High is a post-punk quartet from right here in Laramie. Their songs are emotionally charged, energetic, and captivating. To find out more about Sunnydale High, visit their website at https://sunnydalehigh.com.
Headlining this final show is revived band, Spangler. Spangler is an older band with JD Korpitz. If you have loved watching Korpitz during last semester’s Open Mic Nights, you absolutely cannot miss seeing him in Spangler.
For more information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
Van Cliburn medalist to perform with UW Symphony
Three years ago, then 19-year-old pianist Daniel Hsu was at the University of Wyoming playing Mozart’s “Elvira Madigan Concerto” with the UW Symphony Orchestra (UWSO). Nine months later, Hsu won the bronze medal in the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.
UWSO Music Director Michael Griffith immediately worked to bring Hsu back to the UW campus to perform. The UWSO will perform with the young pianist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. He also is the UW Presents performer at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the concert hall.
Tickets for the UWSO performance cost $12 for the public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling (307) 766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Engagement session set for Thursday for UW Campus Master Plan Project
Members of the University of Wyoming community are invited to attend an engagement session with Sasaki to learn more about UW’s campus master plan project and process to date, and to share their views on the future of the campus.
The event is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Union East Ballroom.
The university recently initiated the campus master planning process that will provide a vision for the campus. The plan will be comprehensive and will address a range of topics, including academics and student life; student housing; landscape and open space; sports and recreation; mobility and access; and parking and infrastructure.
For more information about the master planning process, visit www.uwyo.edu/administration/campus-master-plan/.
UW’s LAMP fellows to present their work Friday
More than 20 instructors from the University of Wyoming and community colleges around the state will gather to present their work as Learning Actively Mentoring Program (LAMP) fellows to the public Friday at the UW Art Museum.
The group members will present posters detailing the active-learning strategies they have implemented in their courses after being trained by LAMP.
Starting at 4:30 p.m., the first half hour of the event will be a meet-and-greet with all presenters, followed by a welcome from Watson. From 5-6 p.m., half of the fellows will be available by their posters for questions and answers, while the other half will go from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Appetizers will be provided.
For more information, contact Watson at rwatson@uwyo.edu.
Renowned mycology expert to speak at UW May 3
Lynne Boddy, a professor of microbial ecology in Cardiff University’s School of Biosciences, will speak at the University of Wyoming as part of the Department of Botany’s inaugural Martha Christensen Memorial Lectures.
Boddy will give her seminar, “The Mysterious Hidden Kingdom -- Fungi,” at 6 p.m. Friday in UW’s Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. A reception will follow her talk, which is free and open to the public.
Boddy works on the ecology of wood decomposition, focused on community and organismal biology of decomposer fungi. She won the 2018 Learned Society of Wales Frances Hoggan Medal.
For more information, call Professor David Williams at (307) 766-2494 or email dgw@uwyo.edu.
Laramie Local Foods planning monthly Sustainable Saturdays events.
Laramie Local Foods have a full calendar for the rest of the year for Sustainable Saturdays events.
Space is limited in all the workshops.
The scheduled is as follows:
n DIY Beauty Products: May 4
n Growing Mushrooms: June 1
n Edible Fruit Tree Tour: July 13
n Pickling: Aug. 3
n Tour de Coop: Sept. 7
n Wild Game Jerky Making: Oct. 5 (more info to follow)
n Fermenting w/ the Great Untamed: Nov. 2
n Jams and Jellies: Dec. 7
Email laramielocalfoods@gmail.com for more information.
Musical comedy production premieres next week
Laramie Children’s Musical Theater Workshop will present its spring production, “Lost in Laramie,” at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday in the Gryphon Theatre.
"Lost in Laramie" tells the story of several young superstar hopefuls who head off to make it big in Hollywood — only to take an unexpected detour that lands them in Laramie.
“Lost in Laramie” is appropriate for audience members of all ages.
Tickets are available at the Laramie Plains Civic Center main office #110, Studio 253, online at the Gryphon Theatre box office, and at the door 30 minutes before show time. $12 Adults, $6 Children.. More info: www.laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com.
This program is sponsored, in part, by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation in search of volunteers
La Grande Fleur, a premier event in Laramie, brings in more than 400 people from the community. This is a great opportunity to learn more about how hospital foundations raise funds for their cause. The foundation needs volunteers to help make this a successful event.
Help is needed for games, tableside butler and silent auction assistance.
Volunteering will be separated into two shifts: 4-8:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
All training will be provided in advance and dinner will be available for all volunteers.
La Grande Fleur will be hosted Saturday at the University of Wyoming Gateway Center.
Email foundation@ivinsonhospital.org for more information.
Quilts of Valor hosting Sew Saturday
The Laramie Quilts of Valor group invites you to the bi-monthly quilt sew from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at QuiltEssentials, 314 S. Second St. Those interested in helping make quilts for veterans in our community, we encourage you to attend. There will be a general meeting during the sew time, and information on how to join the group as well as how nominate a veteran to receive a quilt will be available. For further information you can access the Laramie QOV website, https://laramieqov.wixsite.com/laramieqov or LaramieQOV@gmail.com.
Audubon planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning to travel to Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne on Saturday. The ranch includes a variety of habitats and often hosts eastern bird species unusual in Wyoming. According to the National Audubon Society, more than half of the warbler species in North America have been documented at this site. The group will meet at 7 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co., 110 Grand Ave., to arrange carpools. Estimated time of return to Laramie is noon, although those with their own transportation are free to leave at any time. Those attending should bring warm clothes, snacks, water, and birding equipment. Those with questions about the trip may contact laramie.audubon@gmail.com or check http://laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/.
Unexpected Company to host auditions for next production
The Unexpected Company, Laramie’s senior acting group, is making plans for its next theatrical production. The play selected is an original script written by Carole Home, a Laramie resident.
The production dates are Oct. 25, Oct. 27, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Rehearsals will begin at the end of August.
Auditions are at 2 p.m. May 5, 7 p.m. May 7 and 4 p.m. May 8 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center.
There are many behind the scene activities which are fun and interesting and are an opportunity to learn about the production of a play. Hope to see you at the auditions.
Cinco de Mayo Family Fiesta set for May 5
A Cinco de Mayo Family Fiesta is slated for May 5 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. A taco plate lunch is from 1-3 p.m. with live music, and a DJ, dancing, kids crafts and a photo booth are form 1-5 p.m.
Admission is $8, and all ages welcome.
All proceeds to benefit Eppson Center activities.
Jazz performance set for May 5
The United Presbyterian Church invites the Laramie community to an afternoon of jazz performed by the Ben Markley Trio. The jazz session will be followed by a Cinco de Mayo reception. The group’s CDs will be available for purchase.
The concert is at 4 p.m. May 5 at 11th Street and Grand Avenue.
Markley is a composer and arranger as well as a well-known performer in the Denver area. He can also be seen regularly in Fort Collins as part of the Subterranean Jazz Trio. He is the director of jazz studies at the University of Wyoming.
For more information: Pastor Sheri Fry at upclaramiepastor@gmail.com.
‘The Majesty of Spring’ concert slated for May 6
The University of Wyoming Civic Chorus, Holly Dalrymple, conductor, and Community Band, Bob Belser, conductor, present “The Majesty of Spring,” at 7:30 p.m. May 6 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are available at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will feature choral works for organ and brass, including Mendelssohn’s “O For the Wings of a Dove” and “Verleih uns Frieden,” and Anton Bruckner’s “Libera me with 3 Trombones.” The community band will also feature guest student conductors.
LYP to host chamber CEO
The May speaker for the upcoming Laramie Young Professionals luncheon will be Brad Enzi, CEO of Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. The luncheon will be at noon May 7 at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery.
Book group to discuss Richter novel
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss "Awakening Land: The Trees" by Conrad Richter.
The book is the first in a trilogy about the American wilderness at the close of the 18th century. The land west of the Alleghenies and north of the Ohio river was an unbroken sea of trees. This novel follows a woodsfaring family, pushing ever westward as the frontier advanced.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for June is "Scribe" by local author Alyson Hagy. All are welcome to attend.
Youth camp set for May 10-11
The Youth Entrepreneur Camp is slated for 3:30-6 p.m. May 10 and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 11 in Room 110 at the University of Wyoming College of Business. This is an opportunity for middle school (grades 5-8) students to tour local businesses. It will not be an educational opportunity where youth are lectured. It will be a hands-on learning experience culminating in youth presenting their business ideas to their peers. Go to https://tinyurl.com/ESICamp for more information.
‘Sonic Seasonings’ concert set for May 11
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Spotlight Series presents the UW Wind Symphony in concert with “Sonic Seasonings” at 7:30 p.m. May 11 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Tickets are available at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The program will feature a wide variety of musical pieces and styles, including “Ecstatic Fanfare,” “Traveler,” “Call of the Mountain,” “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” and “Slavonic Dances.”
Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” a powerful and moving work based on excerpts of Abraham Lincoln’s documents, including the Gettysburg Address, will be featured, and will be narrated by distinguished guest, UW President Laurie Nichols.
The band will also honor its members who are graduating and playing their last concert with us.
ACGS to meet May 14
The May meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society will focus on writing and publishing a genealogy/family history with two informative presentations by Colorado author Dina Carson. “Glamorous Genealogy or Fabulous Family History: Choosing a Do-Able Project” and “Publish a Family History Efficiently: The Right Tool for the Right Job”. These classes give you tips and tricks to focus your research and writing, and the tools you need to create an incredible family history.
ACGS meetings are free to the public. This month’s meeting will start at an earlier time, 6 p.m., to accommodate both programs. For more information, contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Wyoming Writers, Inc. announces 2019 conference keynote speaker
Brad Wilson, professor and director of the University of Wyoming’s creative writing program, will deliver the keynote address during the 2019 Wyoming Writers, Inc., (WW, Inc.) conference. His presentation, “You’re Talking to Yourself,” will be given during the conference banquet June 8.
Watson’s writing has been honored by the American Academy of Arts and Letters, The National Endowment of the Arts, and the Guggenheim Foundation. His first novel, The Heaven of Mercury, was a finalist for The National Book Award in 2002 and winner of the Southern Book Critics Circle Award in Fiction. Another creative work, Miss Jane, was one of ten semi-finalists for The National Book Award in 2016.
WW, Inc.’s annual conference occurs June 7-June 9 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Early bird registration is open through May 15. Online registration is available through the organization’s website: https://www.wyowriters.org/2019-conference/. A special conference rate is available for students. Writers do not have to be Wyoming residents to attend.
Scholarship opportunity available
Graduating Seniors for the Class of 2019 who are children or grandchildren of current Laramie Lodge No. 582 Elk’s Club members are invited to apply for a $500 scholarship to be awarded in the fall 2019 semester. Two scholarships will be awarded. Scholarship must be paid directly to the school the recipient will attend. For an application or additional information, email Mary Jo Yost at mtchyost@yahoo.com. The deadline is May 17.
Arbor Day Tree Sale set for June 8
Rooted in Laramie is a new nonprofit with the goal of increasing and caring for Laramie's community forest canopy. RiL is excited to kick off its fist planting by selling trees at the annual Arbor Day Tree Sale.
There will be a selection of trees in 15-gallon containers available for purchase at the discounted price of $50 per tree. RiL will help you plant and maintain your tree for the first year to ensure your new addition gets well established on your property.
There are only 50 trees available so come early to ensure you get one. We will have a variety of species. Doors open at 6:30 a.m., and the sale begins at 8 a.m.
Visit the Facebook page or email at RootedInLaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Art Museum planning gala for October
The University of Wyoming Art Museum is planning its Fantastical Night at the Museum Benefit Gala for 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
