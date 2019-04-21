How to Submit
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie students initiated into Phi Kappa Phi
The following local residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
The following Laramie students were initiated at the University of Wyoming:
Alexander May, Amanda Verheydt, Bryant Jerome, Cindi Choal, Daniel Zhu, Donal Skinner, David Sprott, Eliza Walsh, Michael Baldwin, H. Harris, Josephine Cox, Kenneth Hladek Jr., Kevin Baldwin, Lena Dechert, Megan Jones, Nina Murphy, Prayas Rath, Shannon Davis, S. M. Ashfaqul Hoq, Shelby McRee and William Benkelman
Baptist Easter services planned
Easter services are planned for today at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. The Sonrise Service is at 8:30 a.m., breakfast is t 9 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m.
LRCD to meet Monday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is on at noon Monday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents.
Prayer group to meet Tuesday
Just Prayer is from noon-12:50 p.m. Tuesday at LIGHT House of Prayer, 105 S. Fourth St. Join others in prayer for Laramie. Pastor Matt Baumgartner from New Life Assembly will be the prayer leader this month.
Contact Gina Gibson at gina.gibson@nationaldayofprayer.org or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com for more information.
County Commission to host special meeting
The Albany County Commission will gather for a special meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Harmony Water District planning meeting
A public meeting to present facts and findings, including some preliminary design ideas, costs and funding options will be conducted from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Harmony School, 20 Lewis Road. Research of district potential has included participation and input from WWC Engineering, City of Laramie and Midwest Assistance Program. If you are aware of residents that have not heard about this new water district please make them aware because participation is of the utmost importance. Contact Brad Riekens at 760-2850 (call or text) or harmonyh2odistrict@gmail.com for more information.
Organizing workshop planned for Wednesday
Are you ready to learn a different kind of spring cleaning? Are you thinking about downsizing your house? The Eppson Center for Seniors is hosting Mary Lewis of Sunny Solutions to speak on senior organizing and “right-sizing” your living space from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday at 1560 N. Third St. This support group will provide motivation to get you started.
Audubon planning program
The Laramie Audubon Society will host an evening program at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center Auditorium, 10th and Lewis streets. This month’s program will feature Libby Megna, a Ph.D. student studying ornithology at UW. Her talk will focus on fieldmarks useful for identifying commonly misidentified and otherwise tricky species around Laramie. Refreshments and “birdchat” social begin at 6:30 p.m. in the street-level lobby. Limited on-street parking is currently available in the vicinity of the building due to construction in the immediate area. More information regarding the Laramie Audubon Society and upcoming programs is available at www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Chief of staff to U.S. surgeon general to speak at UW Wednesday
Capt. Joel Dulaigh, chief of staff to the U.S. surgeon general, has been named the 2019 Whitney Distinguished Lecturer for the University of Wyoming’s Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing.
He will speak at the school’s annual Research and Scholarship Day, a free event open to the public. The daylong event is Wednesday in the Wyoming Union Center Yellowstone Ballroom.
Dulaigh’s presentation, “Public Health in America: The Priorities of the U.S. Surgeon General,” will begin at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Dulaigh is a career officer and an acute care nurse practitioner in the United States Public Health Service. He currently serves as chief of staff to Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
Visit www.uwyo.edu/nursing/chief-of-staff-to-us-surgeon-general-to-speak.html for more information.
Anthropology workshop to focus on storytelling
“The Work of Storytelling: Theory, Practice, Play, Persuasion” is the focus of a Department of Anthropology workshop Thursday at the University of Wyoming.
The event, free to the public (registration is requested), will begin with a light lunch at 12:45 p.m. in the American Heritage Center Stock Growers Room. The workshop is made possible through a Wyoming Humanities grant.
Audience members will respond to each scheduled talk in small groups and bring key questions for the speaker back to the whole group, says Sarah Strauss, UW anthropology professor.
Strauss will give opening remarks at 1:20 p.m. and then will lead a panel discussion with the presenters following the presentations.
Other speakers are planned throughout the day.
A light lunch and dessert will be provided; because there is limited space, participants are urged to register with Strauss by email at strauss@uwyo.edu no later than Wednesday.
Laramie companies invited to explore social entrepreneurship, crowdfunding
Laramie has been selected to become one of four pilot study sites for a National Science Foundation research project. The project is designed to identify and support the needs of fourth sector enterprises, also known as social enterprises, which are mission driven organizations that use business principles to make the world a better place.
Laramie Main Street Alliance will serve as the host for the project, which includes testing and evaluating a new educational crowdfunding platform developed by The Local Crowd, LLC (TLC) a Laramie-based firm.
Laramie Main Street will host a Coffee and Conversation session about crowdfunding for anyone interested in participating. The session is at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at 115 Ivinson Ave.
For more information, contact Jason Arnold at 888-465-9622 or jason@thelocalcrowd.com.
Michael Dillon to give UW Faculty Senate Speaker Series talk Thursday
Michael Dillon, University of Wyoming Department of Zoology and Physiology associate professor, will give the spring Faculty Senate Speaker Series talk Thursday.
Dillon, also the director of the UW-National Park Service Research Station in Grand Teton National Park, will discuss “A bug’s life at extremes: how the humble bee thrives from deserts to mountain tops” at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in Room 133 of the Classroom Building.
Dillon says native bees are crucial pollinators in agriculture and in wild ecosystems, but recent documented declines in bee populations may have dramatic and far-reaching effects.
Dillon will discuss how bees cope with environmental and other challenges, and how they can persist everywhere from the deserts of Southern California to the high mountains of western China.
March for Justice slated for Friday
March for Justice, an event that focuses on missing and murders indigenous women and girls, is slated for Friday at the University of Wyoming.
A march begins at 10 a.m. in front of the Wyoming Union at Simpson Plaza. After the march, a lunch and guest speakers are planned for 12:30 p.m. at the Washakie Dining Center.
Email Taryn Jim at tjim1@uwyo.edu or Christie Wildcat at cwildca1@uwyo.edu for more information.
Roberts to give Buchanan Lecture at UW
Longtime University of Wyoming history Professor Phil Roberts has been selected to give UW’s 2019 Buchanan Lecture on Friday.
Roberts, now professor emeritus of history and American studies, will discuss “14 Booms and 13 Busts: What We All Think We Know About Wyoming” at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Wyoming Union Center Ballroom. His talk is free to the public.
The lecture was established to honor Tom Buchanan, who retired in June 2013 after serving as UW’s 23rd president since 2005. The lecture is delivered annually by one of UW’s most accomplished retiring faculty members.
The lecture offers members of the university community the opportunity to hear distinguished UW faculty members distill a life of inquiry, reflection and service into important guidance for successive generations.
For more information, call the Office of Academic Affairs at (307) 766-4286.
ACPL Foundation fundraiser set for Saturday
A floral arrangement workshop is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the large meeting room at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. The class will include fresh flowers and foliage, all supplies to create an arrangement and refreshments. Admission is $45, and proceeds benefit the ACPL Foundation.
Walk to bring awareness to suicide prevention
The first-ever American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is scheduled for Saturday.
The University of Wyoming Out of the Darkness Walk is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the UW College of Education Gym. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.
To register a team or make a donation, go to www.afsp.org/uwyo. Registration and check-in will begin at 11 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m., and the walk starts at 1 pm.
Undergraduate Research and Inquiry Across the Disciplines, A Celebration of Creativity
The University of Wyoming and Wyoming’s community colleges provide many opportunities for undergraduates to participate in independent research projects across multiple disciplines such as agriculture, business, education, engineering, health sciences, biological and physical sciences, mathematical sciences, social sciences, and the arts and humanities. Undergraduate Research and Inquiry Across the Disciplines, event recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of these student researchers. April 26 and April 27, will see students present their research the Engineering Education and Research Building and the Classroom building. A poster session will occur from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Union. All sessions are open and the public is encouraged to join in the celebration. For more information www.uwyo.edu/epscor/events/undergraduate-research-day/index.html.
Sewing guild president to host presentation
Continuing its free community education activities, Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild President Sue Green will give a presentation on “Construction of Car and Truck Removable and Cleanable Seat Covers” from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 W. Jefferson St. in West Laramie.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Women’s chorus to perform annual concert
The University of Wyoming Bel Canto Women’s Chorus will perform its annual Women of Song concert at 4 p.m. April 28 at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Admission is free.
The women will offer a varied program with pieces in Latin, Macedonian, Spanish and Italian in classical, folk and pop genres as well as vocal solos. For more information, call 742-2061.
Organ concert rescheduled
The next organ concert, which was originally scheduled for today, is rescheduled for 3 p.m. April 28 at the University of Wyoming A & S Auditorium. Call Punch Williamson 761-3889 for more information.
UW student org planning donation drive
A donation drive (clothes, toys, diapers and blankets, etc. for children) to benefit Laramie Foster Closet is set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29-May 2 in the University of Wyoming Union. The drive is organized by the Associated Masters of Social Work Students of Wyoming.
