Audubon to travel to refuge
The Laramie Audubon Society will visit Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge, located approximately 12 miles south of Laramie, on Saturday morning. Waterfowl and grassland birds are expected to be highlights of this trip. Those interested in attending are invited to meet at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co., 110 Grand Ave., to organize carpool groups. The group expects to be back to Laramie by noon, but attendees are free to leave at any time or to extend their visit. Those attending should bring snacks, water, clothing suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, binoculars, and other birding accessories. More information regarding Laramie Audubon events is available at www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Moose Lodge hosting bingo games
The Laramie Moose Lodge is going to host a bingo game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 Jackpot will be given away IF a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets can be purchased at the Moose Lodge, from a member of the WOTM or lodge or emailing shutton@uwyo.edu prior to Friday.
ACLU of Wyoming co-hosting letter writing events
The ACLU of Wyoming is co-hosting two letter-writing sessions in Laramie this month so supporters of the grassroots WyoSayNo coalition can urge public officials to push back against the proposed immigration prison in Uinta County and to lift up the importance of keeping families together – not just at the border, but in Wyoming as well.
The events are planned for 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 1402 Gibbon St. (hosted by ACLU of Wyoming, Juntos and WyoSayNo) and 6-8 p.m. April 11 at the University of Wyoming (hosted by ACLU of Wyoming, WyoSayNo and MEChA at the University of Wyoming).
LHS planning International Night
The Laramie High School Student Clubs will be hosting International Night at 6 p.m. April 13 in the LHS Atrium, 1710 Boulder Drive. The event will include cuisine from around the world including dishes from Ethiopia, Thailand, Spain, Chile, Costa Rica and more. In addition, there will be live cultural performances including Irish dancing, Bengali singing and cultural presentations. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the LHS Spanish Spanish Honors Society, the LHS International Club and other high school clubs and organizations. Tickets are $10 at the door. Email Sam at sam.dolan.miller@gmail.com for questions or more information.
UW Fossil Fish Festival offers activities for all ages
Several activities for all ages are planned during the Fossil Fish Festival, set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 13 at the University of Wyoming Geological Museum. Activities are free to the public.
Activities include preparing fossil fish, virtual-reality tours, a scavenger hunt and fish lab tours every half hour. UW graduate student Jimena Golcher will discuss current research on the evolution of fish. She will lead two tours of the Wagner Lab for participants to look at tanks with live fish.
For more information, contact Laura Vietti at 307-314-2024 or email lvietti@uwyo.edu.
LCBA planning events
Below are the LCBA events scheduled for April:
n Laramie Boomerang Business After Hours is from 5:30-7 p.m. April 11 at 320 Grand Ave.
n LCBA Member Orientation is form noon-1 p.m. April 17 at the Wyoming Technology Business Center, 1938 Harney St. RSVP by April 15th by calling 745-7339.
n On the Bit Business After Hours is from 5:30-7 p.m. April 18 at 1325 Dally Ridge Road.
n Holiday Inn Masquerade Ball Business After Hours is at 5:30-7 p.m. at 204 30th St.
UW celebrating Islamic Awareness Week
Once a year, the University of Wyoming celebrates Islamic Awareness Week.
To remove misconceptions surrounding Islam, UW’s Muslim Student Association warmly invites the community of Laramie to the following events:
n Panel discussion is from 5:30-7 p.m. today in the College of Business building. Speakers will lead a panel that will feature misconceptions about Muslims and the Islamic Faith. Pizza and drinks will be provided.
n Community Appreciation Day is Friday at the Islamic Center of Laramie. Prayer is at noon, and a community appreciation dinner is at 6:30 p.m.
n Islamic dinner is from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday in the University of Wyoming Union Ballroom. The keynote speaker is Yasmin Mogahed, and dinner is catered by Ali Baba Grill of Denver. Attendees can get henna tattoos and learn Arabic calligraphy.
The public is invited. Contact Mohammed Tahir Elnaeem at melnaeem@uwyo.edu or 761-4011 for more information.
Former natural resources undersecretary to speak at UW
Robert Bonnie, former natural resources and environment undersecretary at the United States Department of Agriculture, is scheduled to discuss the evolution from old models of wildlife and natural resource conservation on public lands towards approaches that integrate incentives and collaboration across land ownership boundaries at the University of Wyoming.
Bonnie’s free public talk, titled “Beyond Confrontation and Regulation: Towards a New Conservation Paradigm,” is at 7 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming College of Business Auditorium. A reception will follow the event.
The talk is supported by the Whitney MacMillan Private Land Stewardship Program and is offered as part of the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources’ new Distinguished Speaker Series.
For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/haub/events or contact Amanda Korpitz at 766-6979 or akorpitz@uwyo.edu.
Art museum hosting TOAST today
T.O.A.S.T — Teen Open Art Studio Time — will take place this week from 4-7 p.m. today in the Shelton Studio of the University of Wyoming Art Museum. T.O.A.S.T is open to all middle school- and high school-aged youth and is a free opportunity to create art with provided materials. Email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu for more information.
UW jazz concert set for tonight
The University of Wyoming Jazz Studies program is set to present in concert the UW Jazz Ensemble II, directed by Andy Wheelock, and UW Jazz Combo I, directed by Ben Markley, at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Relative Theatrics to premier new play tonight
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the regional premiere of “Wanda, Daisy & the Great Rapture” by Alexis Schaetzle on the stage of the Laramie Plains Civic Center Gryphon Theatre.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and April 10-13, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student/senior tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 .am.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
StudioWYO: Wynona and Speed the Pilgrim
StudioWYO is excited to announce Speed the Pilgrim and Wynona. Opener from Casper is Speed the Pilgrim. Speed the Pilgrim is made up of three talented musicians, coming together to produce unique pop/rock sounds. Their newest album, “Old Rollers” is available now across streaming platforms.
Headlining this performance is Wynona. Wynona is an alternative indie, rock group well-loved throughout their hometown Laramie. Wynona’s four-piece band and unique performance is one you won’t want to miss.
The concert is from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local artists and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
“A Feminine Ending” production
A student-run production of “A Feminine Ending” by Sarah Treem is planned for 7:30 p.m. April 4-6 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Studio Theatre. A UW Recognized Student Organization called the Associated Students of the Performing Arts is running the production.
This show follows a young woman named Amanda with dreams of becoming a successful composer but she is hindered by many loved ones in her life. This show is very much centered around language, music, and the millennial female experience in a male-dominated world. “A Feminine Ending” is directed by Bailey Patterson, an upcoming UW graduate, and stars Alexandria Soto, Jared Mohr-Leiva, Kyle Harbour, Marley Doakes and Luke Ferrell.
Tickets can be purchased at the Fine Arts Box Office through the University of Wyoming.
Helios Trio presents “The Music of Claude Debussy”
Helios Trio presents “The Music of Claude Debussy” at 7:30 p.m. April 5 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
Helios Trio is John Fadial, violin, Beth Vanderborgh, cello, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, all faculty at the University of Wyoming Department of Music.
The concert features three of Debussy’s great chamber works, including “Sonata for Cello and Piano,” “Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano,” and “Sonata for Violin and Piano,” which was Debussy’s last completed composition. This program was recently performed by Helios Trio at the International Debussy Conference held at the Conservatory of Oviedo, Spain, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Debussy’s death.
Lenten Prayer and Meal at St. Paul’s Newman Center
Are you searching for a way to grow spiritually or simply looking for a good meal with a community? Continuing Fridays during the six weeks of Lent, you are invited to St. Paul’s Newman Center to share a simple meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by praying the Stations of the Cross devotion at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Dance club hosting karaoke event
Karaoke Night is from 6-8 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club, 3905 Grays Gable Road.
Admission is $5 per adult, $3 for children 13-18 and free for children up to 12 years old.
Snacks will be provided. Come pick a song and sing it or just listen to others sing. Prizes will be awarded.
Call Lorene at 399-5135 for more information.
“Sacred Water” art to reception to be hosted Friday
An art show, “Sacred Water,” sponsored by ArtConnect, the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Albany County Clean Water Advocates, will be shown in Laramie starting Friday. More than 70 works of art created by 21 artists as well as Laramie High School students will be on display. Most of the works will be offered for sale, and a children’s book will be for sale.
A reception is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Friday at ArtConnect, 302 S. Second St. Light refreshments will be served, catered by the Alibi, and desserts will be provided by Gem City Fine Foods, who will showcase their certified gluten free, nut free and vegan desserts. The show will continue until April 27.
The show will be a kick off to the Shepard Symposium.
UW Energy Resources Council to meet Friday
The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council (ERC) will meet at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the BP Collaboration Center on the UW campus.
The council will discuss recent legislative action and impacts, along with UW School of Energy Resources (SER) financials.
The ERC was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2006. Made up of representatives of industry, state government and academia, the council provides direction to the SER on priorities for research and outreach.
The SER provides undergraduate and graduate education; conducts research on existing and emerging industry resources; and disseminates scientific, engineering and economic information to support Wyoming’s near- and long-term energy future.
People with disabilities requiring special accommodations to attend this meeting should call the SER at (307) 766-6897. Information about the SER is available at www.uwyo.edu/SER.
Community Gear Swap scheduled at at Basecamp
Calling all bargain hunters, families on a tight budget and anyone looking to clear out the clutter. Join us as we swap gently used outdoor clothing and gear. To shop consigned gear, simply drop by Basecamp from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday for the spring community gear swap. If you have clothing or gear to sell, drop it off at Basecamp, 222 S. 2nd St., from 5-7 p.m. Friday or 8-10 a.m. Saturday. When you drop off your items, we’ll ask you to sign a consignment release form and pay a consignment fee of $0.25 per item. This fee will go to support the Pilot Hill Project. Basecamp staff will keep track of your consignment items and try to sell them for you. Then, stop by Basecamp from noon-4 p.m. Sunday or 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 9 to pick up your profits and any unsold items. If your items and profits aren’t claimed by 6 p.m. Tuesday, they’ll be donated to charity. All sales and transactions will be done in cash. Bring enough cash for your consignment fee and to buy any gear you want. Basecamp will not be able to make change from the cash drawer. Knives, guns or unsafe gear (i.e. used climbing ropes) will be accepted. Gear cannot be held for a later payment. All sales transactions are final. All consignment clothing and gear must be kept until sold in the designated consignment area.
For more information, call Basecamp at 307-703-0172.
