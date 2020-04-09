Due to the spread of COVID-19, the County will be providing access to its regular meeting that is to be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., via Zoom. You may access Zoom through the audio of your computer, videoconferencing or telephone. The links are listed on the County’s website and can be accessed at co.albany.wy.us/home.aspx. The Commissioners will be accepting public comment during this meeting through this forum. The County is encouraging that the public attend the regular meeting through Zoom and not in person to avoid contact with each other and the potential infection of COVID-19. We appreciate your assistance, as we navigate through this unique challenge facing all of us in our community.
FRIDAY
RELATIVE THEATRICS presents a free virtual reading of GIRL WITH GUN by Nora Leahy. A link to the YouTube Live Stream will be posted on Relative Theatrics Social Media by 6:30pm on Friday before the program begins. Relative Theatrics is pairing up with Chalk N’ Cheese to bring you select Wine and Cheese pairings suited to our Virtual Play Readings. Pick up your pairing and enjoy the full experience while tuning in on Fridays at 7.
THE FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES is having a food distribution in Medicine Bow this Friday, April 10th. It will run from 9:00 AM until noon at The Fire Hall, 150 W. Spruce Street. They are needing 5 or 6 people to help. Volunteers must provide their own gloves and masks. For more information please contact Steve Wagner at steve@laramieinterfaith.org
