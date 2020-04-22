Virtual Events
• ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week.Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org.
• The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular meeting of the Board of Directors is on Wednesday, April 22 at Noon via tele-conference due to the Covid-19 distancing policy. For more information please email laura.mcginley@lrcd.net.
