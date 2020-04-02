The Wyoming Department of Health is closely monitoring the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
The symptoms of this disease are familiar: fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Wyoming residents should follow our recommendations to help avoid becoming ill and to help avoid spreading COVID-19 to those who are most vulnerable.
Recommendations
• Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
• Follow advice from CDC on what to do if you think you may be sick.
• Follow current public health orders.
• Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.
• Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
• Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
