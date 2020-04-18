Virtual Events
n PVA will hold a zoom meeting on Tuesday, April 21st, 7 pm. Featured speaker will be Amy Surdam, from “Stitches”, who will talk about how people can help, what to do if you feel ill, and how to tell if you have had COVID in the past. Anyone can speak for 2 minutes after our featured speaker. Please request the zoom link from erdelyi@wyomail.com if you wish to join the meeting.
n The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular meeting of the Board of Directors is on Wednesday, April 22 at Noon via tele-conference due to the Covid-19 distancing policy. For more information please email laura.mcginley@lrcd.net.
n Check out Science Loves Art’s free, downloadable art projects at www.sciencelovesart.org Marbling art kits available. Order online for curbside or shipping. SLA is a nonprofit organization.
