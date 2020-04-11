SUNDAY
SUNDAY DRIVE IN SERVICE will be held on April 12 at 10:00 am at the New Life Church, 4835 Fort Sanders Rd. Everyone is welcome to join for a free Easter drive-in service. Come as you are, stay in your car. 1 hour long. for more information go to www.newlifelaramie.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.