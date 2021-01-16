A month into his tenure as sheriff of Albany County, Aaron Appelhans has plenty of small goals that he hopes will set the stage for achieving bigger goals during the next two years.
Sheriff Appelhans, who was appointed by the Albany County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 11 to fill a vacancy left by retired Sheriff Dave O’Malley, takes over a department with more than 50 employees and a jurisdiction larger than a couple U.S. states.
The appointment process last fall seemed to grow more complicated by the week, and Appelhans inherits an office that has some damage control to do regarding its public perception.
Regardless, he said, he’s eager to get to work.
“Over my career, I’ve seen a lot of good things in law enforcement, and I’ve seen a lot of things in law enforcement where I didn’t think that was the best way to do it,” he said. “Having an opportunity to run my own department and oversee those changes and really be at a level where I can effect those changes almost immediately — that was too good to pass up.”
Appelhans grew up in the Westminster area of Denver and described himself as someone who did well at school and in athletics. He moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming because it made the most financial sense, and he’s been here for the last 20 years.
As he majored in civil engineering and pursued engineering internships and jobs, he realized he liked the work but was reluctant about the career path. Upon graduating in 2003, he took a job in the UW admissions office instead.
For the next few years, Appelhans traveled the Rocky Mountain region recruiting students to come to UW. He found that he enjoyed helping students and families prepare for college life.
“I really liked helping people try to figure out what their college career would be,” he said.
He wasn’t considering a career change when he received a visit from University of Wyoming Police Chief Troy Lane, who pitched Appelhans on moving into law enforcement.
“I told him I was really wasn’t interested,” Appelhans remembers. “He said, the things you do here would transition well into law enforcement, and you’d be good. I told him if I get to a point where I decide I need a career change, I’ll give it a look, and that’s all I’ll promise.”
A couple years later, in 2010, Appelhans took the UWPD up on its offer.
Chief Mike Samp, who was the assistant chief at the time, said Appelhans was recruited in part for his communication ability and people skills.
“Aaron had a very good working relationship with the broader UW community,” Samp said.
Appelhans started as a crime prevention specialist and patrol officer. He then spent time as a detective before becoming a patrol sergeant, which included supervisory and administrative responsibilities.
In law enforcement, he found another career where he can meet people where they’re at and make a difference, whether it’s a car accident or a felony investigation.
“I really liked being able to go out and help people,” he said.
Samp said Appelhans proved himself to be an open, responsive leader while with the UWPD, and the Albany County public should expect the same during his time as sheriff.
“We would expect Aaron’s office to be open — not only transparent, but responsive to the needs of the community,” Samp said.
When the Albany County Democratic Party announced in September that it was seeking applicants to fill the vacancy for the two years remaining in the term, Appelhans said he was both excited and hesitant as he considered applying.
“I knew the office had been dealing with some public issues coming in,” he said.
Indeed, November marked two years since Laramie man Robbie Ramirez was killed by Derek Colling, then acting as a sheriff’s deputy, during a traffic stop. O’Malley, Colling and Albany County officials are being sued by Debra Hinkel, the mother of Ramirez, for misconduct in his death. When marches and protests against police violence erupted this summer, Laramie’s iterations invoked the local shooting.
Ultimately, Appelhans decided the chance to run an agency was an opportunity he shouldn’t let pass him by.
“For me to have an opportunity to break through and get to a position where I can effect change, affect policy, affect relationships and partnerships — that’s really what drew me to that position more than anything else,” he said.
Faryn Babbitt, executive director of Albany County SAFE Project, met Appelhans in 2012 when they served together on the local Sexual Assault Response Team, which has representatives from organizations across the county. He was later the SAFE Project board chairman when she became the executive director.
Babbitt said she encouraged Appelhans to consider applying and was certain he would be chosen if he did so.
“He was really thoughtful about whether or not he wanted to do it,” she said. “He took a lot of time thinking about it.”
Meanwhile, the replacement process stuttered along for three months as the county party contested the county commission’s timeline in court. Then O’Malley abruptly moved up his retirement date by six weeks and rendered the legal spat moot.
The process involved a shifting pool of finalists, three separate public forums — two held by the county party — and no clear date for when a decision would be made. Days after the county commission’s final decision, the appointment made statewide news when Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, posted a racially offensive meme on Twitter in reaction to the news that Appelhans was the first Black sheriff in Wyoming.
Appelhans said he suspected he might become the first Black sheriff early in the application process. A Google search yielded little definitive information, but he also recalled class pictures, dating back decades, displayed in the hallways of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, which offers training for officers around the state.
“I didn’t see a lot of people who looked like me,” he said of the photographs.
Appelhans said he’s proud of the distinction and mindful of the opportunity he now has to be an example and mentor for future officers.
“I want to make sure if I’m blazing a trail for people, that I leave that door open behind me so other people can have those opportunities too,” he said.
In fact, recruiting and retaining sheriff’s deputies from underrepresented populations, including women and minorities, is one of his priorities.
“The population that we deal with is diverse,” he said. “You never know what you’re going to get from call to call. We really want to make sure that our department reflects that diversity as well so that when we go and meet with the public, whether it’s in crisis or not, we have to the tools and resources within our department to handle every situation.”
Babbitt said she’s excited to see the Albany County Sheriff’s Office set an example for other agencies.
“I have high hopes that as he gets his feet underneath him and hits his stride, that he will really try to diversity the sheriff’s office and set that example,” she said.
Another priority for Appelhans is de-escalation training.
“The public is pretty clear that they want an emphasis on de-escalation,” he said.
Such training, which has been brought into the national conversation by high-profile incidents in recent years, gives officers more tools to help people in crisis situations when a tactical response isn’t necessary.
“Trying to preserve life so you can have due process is huge, and it really is a cornerstone of our criminal justice system,” he said.
Finally, Appelhans wants to increase the transparency of the office. That means educating the public about the office’s scope of work and also being prepared to respond to high-profile situations in a way that’s satisfying to the public.
Babbitt said Appelhans is a leader who holds people accountable, is fair with those who work for him, accepts feedback and cares about the community he serves.
“The community should know that if they feel like they want to express concerns or just be honest about interactions they’ve had with sheriff’s officers, whether it’s good or bad, they can talk to a about those things and he’ll listen to them,” she said.
