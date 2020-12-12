The Albany County Board of Commissioners has appointed Aaron Appelhans as the new sheriff of Albany County.
Appelhans is currently a patrol sergeant with the University of Wyoming Police Department, where he has served for the last 10 years.
He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2003 with a degree in civil engineering and worked in the UW admissions office for several years before moving into a law enforcement career.
During a special meeting Friday morning, the commissioners asked three finalists 17 questions submitted by the community before moving into executive session to deliberate. The other two candidates for the position were Baend Buus and Gary Wilken.
Appelhans will serve the remainder of the current term, which runs for two more years.
The appointment brings closure to a series of events with many twists and turns since mid-September, when former Sheriff Dave O’Malley announced he planned to retire Jan. 2.
The process to name a replacement was initiated by the commissioners in September, and then halted by a judge after the Albany County Democratic Party filed a lawsuit seeking to delay its start until O’Malley vacated his office. The replacement process was re-started when O’Malley moved up the date of his retirement to Nov. 23.
The Albany County Democrats submitted three names to the commissioners on Sunday night after two days of deliberation among six finalists. One of their finalists, Gary Wilken, was nominated from the floor on Saturday in order to break a deadlock.
Appelhans told the commissioners his appointment to the position would continue a career of service to the community, which is why he got started in law enforcement in the first place.
“I want to serve my community, and do it well and do it peacefully,” he said. “That’s the reason why I’m here.”
Among the first things he would do in the office are meet with deputies, review the office policies and analyze the budget to make sure it’s being used to maximum efficiency, he said.
“I will definitely meet all the deputies and evaluate what I have as an office in terms of who people are, what expertise that they have, what their job roles and positions are, and how we can use that to maximize talent, efficiency and available funding,” he said.
Appelhans said he wouldn’t be looking to “clean house,” but instead hoped to provide leadership and move the office forward.
“That department does good work day in and day out,” he said. “I firmly believe that. I don’t want to do anything that would discourage the good work from being done.”
He said every time he’s able to help right a wrong or bring about justice, that’s an accomplishment he can be proud of.
“It’s a ton of little things that bring me fulfillment in that job,” he said.
Commissioner Heber Richardson praised all three candidates.
“We had three good candidates, and we took a while because there was some deliberation,” Richardson said. “I’m excited to be part of this appointment.”
Great choice! Good work Albany County and congratulations Aaron. Speaking as a recent UW grad.
