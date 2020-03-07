Barely a month after a 25-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and battery for pulling a knife on a bouncer at the Buckhorn Bar in January, another man has been charged with aggravated assault and battery for a nearly identical incident on Feb. 29.
56-year-old Laramie man Scott Davenport was arrested for drunkenly pulling a knife on Buckhorn bouncers last Saturday night after they refused to let him in to the bar.
Shortly before 11 p.m., Davenport tried entering the bar while reportedly “whacked out.”
He had a bottle of “some type of alcohol” in his jacket and the bouncers said they wouldn’t let him enter with the bottle.
In response, Davenport “promptly chugged” the contents of the bottle. The bouncers still wouldn’t let him in.
One of the bouncers told police that he had dealt with Davenport acting similarly the previous night and didn’t want him coming into the bar.
Davenport became upset and allegedly pulled out a knife and told the bouncers he was going to “f— them up.”
“Davenport then said he was part of a Mexican gang and that the (bouncers) needed to ‘put new doors on the bar’ because he was going to ‘drive by shoot’ the bar,” according to a police affidavit of probable cause.
Davenport then got on his bicycle, which had a basket, and rode away.
Police later found Davenport at the intersection of Third and Steele streets.
Police found two knives on Davenport’s person and also found a pipe with methamphetamine residue.
Under Wyoming law, a person is guilty of aggravated assault and battery if he “threatens to use a drawn deadly weapon on another unless reasonably necessary in defense of his person, property or abode or to prevent serious bodily injury to another.”
That crime is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.