After planning, training and practicing, the Laramie High School ProStart class will host its annual Plainsmen Plates fundraiser Sunday at the Altitude Chophouse and Brewery. There will be two seatings at 5 and 7 p.m., and tickets are $35 each.
The students in the class were hard at work to prepare for the fundraiser on Monday, beginning with a front of the house training at Altitude.
On Wednesday, the students began prepping for the Sunday meal.
Crafted by the students and their teacher, Kallie Poncelow, the menu includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert.
The meal will start with a mushroom and tomato brochette and grilled crostini appetizer. The entrée will be an airline chicken breast with risotto, mushrooms and marsala sauce. The evening will be finished off with an English sticky toffee cake for dessert.
The fundraiser supports the high school’s self-funded ProStart class. Because Altitude donated space and food, while Walmart and Safeway also donated food, the class will be able to reap all the profits.
“This class is very expensive to maintain because we cook so much,” Poncelow said.
ProStart is a course that is found in high schools across the nation. Upon completion of the class, students are better equipped for restaurant management, serving, baking and cooking.
Sophomore Sidney Delancey said that aside from all these skills, the class also teaches them how to get along and work well with other people.
Students who take the class also get a certification that’s recognized throughout the United States.
“I took this class because I love cooking,” Delancey said. “Plus, I thought It would be a good opportunity to get certified and all of that help with future opportunities as well.”
Aside from supporting the class, the fundraiser will help send students to the state ProStart competition in March.
“I have some really hardworking, great kids this year, which makes my job easier because they’re very personally committed to doing a really great job,” Poncelow said.
For instance, several students stayed in class into their lunch time Wednesday to prepare for the state competition, where they will make a three-course meal in one hour with two camper burners and no electricity.
The state competition will be an opportunity for students to get scholarship money for college. All students who participate in state will leave with a minimum scholarship of $500.
Poncelow said that aside from raising money for the program needs, the fundraiser is a very practical way for the students to put the skills they have learned in class to use.
“I think doing something like this is way more beneficial for them than taking a paper and pencil test,” Poncelow said.
The evening will be an opportunity to assess what the students have learned and give them real-world experience in restaurant management and service.
“It’s fun to interact with all the people and see how they enjoy something that you made, and provide back to ProStart,” Delancey said, who participated in the class and fundraiser last year.
Based off their work at last year’s fundraiser, there were three students who got jobs at Altitude for the football season.
“Working hard shows them that they can get a job and have the skills to be able to get a job, and make those connections with the community as well,” Poncelow said.
Poncelow said she got feedback that the event was a little too expensive last year, so this year they chose to do a three-course meal instead of four and make the event $10 less. She said she hopes this will make it more affordable for people.
Seats are limited, so to reserve a spot, visit Altitude’s website at https://www.altitudechophouse.com/, then click the Plainsmen Plates logo and follow the instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.