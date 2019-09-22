Home On the Range Animal Haven must vacant its current property by Oct. 1 after the nonprofit’s landlord has ordered the animal sanctuary to leave the property its called home since being created in 2011.
This summer, the animal sanctuary identified a new home: a 43-acre parcel located south of Laramie behind the Cavalryman Steakhouse.
Home On the Range, however, still doesn’t have the resources to construct housing for its animals.
By early August, the animal sanctuary had $16,000 available from an ongoing fundraiser.
Pam Brekken, vice president for Home On the Range, told the Laramie Boomerang that the group has a few thousand more dollars now, but still not enough to move to the new piece of land landowner Shane Swett has offered to lease to the nonprofit for just $1,000 a month.
The land doesn’t yet have utility hook-ups.
Connecting city water to the property is estimated to cost $6,000, electricity connection is estimated to be $2,000, and a septic system is priced at $5,000.
Those prices don’t include a gas hook-up and the cost to actually connect utility lines to buildings.
Volunteers have been working this weekend to prepare the new property as best they can to move the sanctuary’s animals.
The major cost the nonprofit can’t afford is the buildings, which, in turn, creates the biggest concern for Home on the Range: having warm barns by the time the weather gets cold.
Brekken said the best case scenario for the nonprofit would be for generous Laramie residents to provide evough funding and resources that Home On the Range can get a new barn up on the Swett property before winter.
If that can’t happen, Brekken said the group is hoping that someone has a property with existing barns that they’d be willing to lease on a short-term basis to get the animals through the winter.
“If we don’t have a barn or another location secured by the time the snow flies, we’re done,” Brekken said. “We’ll have to break up our family. It’s a pretty grim situation.”
At the current location, the only buildings Home On the Range owns and will be able to take with it are three loafing sheds.
Home On the Range has seven donkeys, six goats, three horses, two ponies, one sheep and some chickens. The organization takes in old, neglected, abused and abandoned animals.
The nonprofit’s mission is “returning the animals to sound physical, social and emotional health while providing a forever home and working with community organizations to enhance the well-being, sense of purpose and self-worth of its individuals.”
The sanctuary regularly hosts youth from the Cathedral Home for Children, as well as volunteers and clients from Peak Well Center, which provides counseling for youth.
Grade-schoolers will sometimes take field trips to learn about the animals, and the sanctuary also hosts those with intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries, via Ark Regional Services.
Along with a barn, the animal sanctuary need a chicken coop or large garden shed, a modular home or trailer, a shelter for hay and machinery, fencing and volunteer work.
Since learning it will need to vacate its current property, Home On the Range has been raising funds at www.gofundme.com/save-this-animal- sanctuary.
People can also donate to the group via its website at www.laramiehomeontherange.org. Those interesting in helping do manual labor can email Home On the Range via debr@wyo2u.com.
