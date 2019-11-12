A crowd of about 50 veterans, family members and members of the Laramie community honored military veterans during a ceremony Monday morning at American Legion Post 14.
Post Commander Vanessa Stuart said the ceremony was a celebration and a way to say thanks.
“We’re recognizing everyone who has served,” she said. “This is for all those who are still living and those who are currently serving.”
The ceremony opened with a presentation of flags by the Laramie High School rodeo club, followed by remarks from several speakers. Military veterans in the audience were asked to stand and receive applause, as were their family members.
“Without your support, our job would have been much, much harder,” Stuart told family members in the crowd.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day to celebrate the conclusion of World War I, which formally ended Nov. 11, 1918. It was renamed Veterans Day, in honor of all military veterans, in 1954.
For Vietnam veteran Jim Ohrmund, Veterans Day is a chance for veterans to get together, remember friends who are no longer with them, and consider their responsibilities.
“It’s an important day for all of us to reflect on our duties then and what our duties are now, to other veterans and to our community,” he said.
Deanna Hurliss, American Legion department finance officer, said the holiday offers an opportunity for everyone to learn about the sacrifices military veterans made during their service. It’s also a time to remember fellow comrades.
“We also want to make sure that we take care of each other,” she said.
