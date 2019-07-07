The Laramie office of Climb Wyoming has new leadership.
Martha Doyle became program director in 2018, replacing nine-year veteran Katie Hogarty, who shifted to the assistant director of external relations for the statewide program. Doyle is the fourth program director for the Laramie office since opening its doors in 2004.
Doyle earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Wyoming and her master’s in special education and juvenile justice at Arizona State University. After working as a special education teacher and administrator in private and public schools for several years, Doyle opened her own firm that coached and consulted teachers and administrators to use restorative practices in schools. Restorative practice is a process of responding to wrongdoing or harm not with punishment but as an opportunity to build healthy communities, repair harm and restore relationships. It was through her consulting business that Doyle connected with Climb.
Doyle said the transition to Climb was a courageous step in her career and “the work is really different, but it is so aligned with who I am.”
“How Climb runs as an organization is directly aligned with the principals of restorative practices,” she said.
Although the core Climb Wyoming program is to move families out of poverty with career training and job placement, implementation can vary from office to office. Hogarty said the participants are often the drive for program changes, based on the graduates and their experiences, rather than from administration.
“It’s important to me that each mom has a chance to come to the table and that their voices are heard,” Doyle said.
The Laramie Climb office provides job training to two groups of 10 women each year. The recent programs offered through the Laramie office are a commercial driver’s license (CDL) certification program, certified nursing assistant (CNA) and medical office skills and professional office career training. When determining the types of programs to offer, Doyle and Hogarty said the needs of the community are assessed to see where Climb participants can successfully fill in employment gaps.
The CDL certification is in partnership with the Albany County School District No. 1, which provides the CDL training. That training includes first aid, CPR and forklift driving, opening the doors to jobs with heavy equipment or passenger bus driving.
Through the last two years, five Climb participants have been hired by the school district. Laramie County Community College-Albany County Campus and the University of Wyoming Information Technology Training Program have collaborated with Climb to teach courses for both the medical office skills and the professional office career training.
In 2018, the United Health Foundation partnered with Climb Wyoming in a three-year, $1 million endeavor to develop an innovative curriculum based on Climb’s nationall recognized model. The project will also explore delivery partnerships in Utah and Colorado. With this partnership in progress, Doyle and Hogarty had no updates to report but are very exited about the opportunity for Climb to develop a curriculum-based approach to affect programs outside of Wyoming.
When asked about personal goals as the program director, Doyle said she would like to enhance communication on how Climb operates and integrate the training model into places of employment, instigating a culture change that is inclusive.
A striking moment for Doyle was on an application day for the program when a woman said, “Martha, I really don’t want to be a truck driver, but I really want to be a part of this program.” The woman was deeply encouraged by the future possibilities and opportunities offered by Doyle and Climb Wyoming.
