Albany County is tied with Converse County for the second lowest unemployment rate in the state according to recent reports from the Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
The county’s unemployment rate in April was just 2.6 percent, a drop from 2.9 percent in March and 3 percent in April 2018. Niobrara County was the county with the lowest unemployment rate at 2.2 percent.
Unlike counties with a heavier presence of the energy sector, Albany County’s unemployment rate tends to stay low and stable throughout the year.
Spring and summer tend to bring with it a lot of jobs “that we didn’t have in the real winter months,” said David Bullard, senior economist at the WDS, leading to decreases in unemployment statewide.
“Construction is one that stands out,” he added. “Once we get out of the snow of winter, construction starts adding people.”
While Teton County was one of the only counties that saw an increase in unemployment in April due to it being between peak tourist seasons, Bullard said it doesn’t stay that way for long.
“Statewide, the leisure and hospitality employment actually decreases in April because it’s kind of dominated by the Teton County end of the ski season,” Bullard said. “As we go into May and June, things will start to increase around the state as tourism gets going for the summer season.”
Although summer can mean increases in employment numbers in several sectors, recent graduates can also pull it in the other direction, especially in Albany County since it is home to the University of Wyoming.
“Young people getting out of school and starting to look for jobs, that can cause unemployment to come up a little bit, and in past year’s we’ve seen that in Albany County,” Bullard said. “In 2018, unemployment was 3.1 percent in May and then it went up to 4 percent in June.”
The WDS releases unemployment reports and other data on their website, http://doe.state.wy.us/lmi/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.