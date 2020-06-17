The most widely desired spot in the Wyoming Legislature sits in Albany County as seven candidates are vying for the seat left vacant in House District 14.
No other state legislative district has as many candidates.
The seat is now held by former businessman Dan Furphy, the only Republican legislator from Albany County who’s seeking re-election to the statehouse; he’s now is looking to take the Senate seat being vacated by Glenn Moniz.
House District 14 is a long-held GOP stronghold, previously occupied by Speaker Kermit Brown.
Albany County is certainly one of Wyoming’s only purple counties, but it will still be a challenge for the Democratic nominee to steal the HD14 seat from Republicans. Since 2010, only Democrat Lorraine Saulino-Klein has come within striking distance of flipping the seat, coming up just 86 votes shy of Furphy in 2018.
There are two Democrats and five Republicans in the race. Only one from each ticket will emerge to represent their party after the Aug. 18 primary in the race for HD14. It’s a competition of newcomers as none of the candidates have previously served in political office. As such, it appears to be anyone’s race going into an unprecedentedly strange election cycle as COVID-19 continues to disrupt daily life.
It all comes while Wyoming continues to face a grim fiscal future with a projected $1.5 billion shortfall over the next two years. State agencies were instructed by Gov. Mark Gordon to prepare for a 20% cut in the upcoming budget cycle that will result in layoffs and eliminate state programs. Gordon told reporters earlier in June that all indications point to the largest decline in revenue in state history.
Whoever comes out victorious in November will have a difficult road ahead as lawmakers continue to struggle to figure out how to bridge the gap between revenue and spending.
Trey Sherwood (D) After a decade of contemplating a run for office, local Main Street Alliance Director Trey Sherwood decided 2020 would be her year.
Sherwood is running as a Democrat for the open seat in HD-14. While she’s not new to public life, it is Sherwood’s first time running for political office.
“I have this core belief I can make a difference,” she said. “When I look around and see people in our community and state hurting and businesses struggling and basic building blocks of our economy being strained under both the pandemic and our reliance on a single industry, I wanted to step up and do the hard work to pull us out of what is probably a looming recession and be at the table for creating a new norm.”
If elected, Sherwood said she would prioritize supporting local businesses — whether that’s freelancers, family-owned farms and ranches or any other type of entrepreneurs — and lead with a character of civility in Cheyenne.
“It will be my priority on day one to work hard to build relationships based on trust and common vision with my colleagues and constituents, especially those whose opinions differ from mine,” she said. “I will lead as an example of civility for others.”
It will come down to Sherwood and another Democrat in the primary, and Sherwood said she’s hoping her experience and work in the community will carry her to the general.
“I hope that I’ve earned that confidence and that vote just based on my track record and experience and my heart to serve,” she said.
With cuts and taxes on the buffet of choices, Sherwood said she could take some of both. But in a state where the Republican-dominated Legislature has shown little appetite for any revenue-raising measures, she said she’d be ready to support new taxes.
“I am very open to where we can raise revenues,” Sherwood said. “It’s a tough conversation, but it’s one that needs to happen. I’d be one for looking for efficiencies in operational budgets, but also ways to raise revenue.”
Alexander Simon (D)A political organizer is seeking a seat in the state Legislature with hopes of helping Wyoming turn the tide of its “brain drain” and stand in the way of cuts to education.
Alexander Simon is running as a Democrat in House District 14. Simon, who is in his first go for political office, said he made the decision to run before Furphy made his intentions clear.
Voters could expect Simon if elected to not just “do typical legislative work” but to build coalitions across the state that would help advance his policies.
“I have a direct interest and have already demonstrated that I’m willing to be a party-builder,” Simon said. “I’m not just interested in securing House District 14 and those with similar interests, but also in working to extend Democratic victories throughout the state.”
Wyoming’s budgetary shortfalls are a concern for Simon, he said, but any conversation about reducing education funding is a non-starter for the candidate from a family of educators. In order to fund education and other vital state services, some in government are calling for new taxes, which falls on deaf ears for many Republicans.
If conservative stalwarts in the Legislature are unwilling to consider revenue-raising measures that would help the state avoid education cuts, Simon said he would work to build coalitions with those who will.
“You can only work across the aisle so often,” he said. “Yes, you’re going to have to work with the supermajority, but if the response is not reasonable, there really is no point. You might as well work on building a majority yourself.”
Wyoming’s 90-member Legislature only includes 12 Democrats, including two in the House and one in the Senate from Albany County. Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, has opted against running for re-election in House District 47 this year.
As Wyoming’s young people, often the benefactors of the aforementioned pricey education, continue fleeing the state in search of opportunity, Simon said he wants to see more investment that will incentivize economic and population growth. That includes areas such as grant funding and continuing to provide a robustly funded education system.
“What’s the point of having a highly-educated population when they’re just going to leave the state,” he said. “We need to start investing in our own citizens if we want to see a return.”
Gustave Anderson (R)
A local businessman and entrepreneur hopes his diverse background and experience will set him apart in a crowded Republican primary field.
Gustave Anderson has worked in a variety of areas, including education, advanced manufacturing, information technology, health care — all topics he said will be important to understand for Wyoming lawmakers in coming years. And being around the U.S. throughout his lifetime has exposed Anderson, he said, to governments, good and bad.
When he looked at Wyoming’s budgetary woes and other crises, Anderson said he thought he could help.
“I needed to make sure voters had the opportunity to choose the best person, and that meant we needed to have some solid options,” Anderson said. “I’ve always been on the other side, but in times like this we’re called to a higher calling and felt like I should take that opportunity to step into that roll.”
A primary challenge to Furphy was never on the table, Anderson said. Both share similar views on economic development, Anderson said, and he believes Furphy brought a respectable perspective to the House.
“I really kind of look up to him as a mentor when it comes to economic development,” Anderson said. “We’re probably pretty close on a lot of (policy issues). Maybe not on all the details but on the high-level stuff I think I’d carry on what he was doing.”
On the question of raising taxes versus cutting spending, Anderson said it’s critical to look at both. It’s not so much about cuts, he said, as much about maximizing the efficiency of state resources. Anderson said he also realizes Wyoming can’t rely on extractive industries to pay for its services into the future. It will take a variety of approaches, he said, to start addressing the budgetary shortfalls.
“It’s going to take both the diversification of our economy into more value-added processes such as advanced manufacturing, medical manufacturing, and those types of things, those are opportunities to create a new tax base, and it’s going to take cuts,” Anderson said. “I think that’s reality — everybody knows that. We will need to address changes in the tax law, the ability for communities to tax themselves and new sources of revenue.”
Matthew Burkhart (R)
A University of Wyoming senior research scientist running for state Legislature wants to maintain Wyoming’s Western quality of life without raising taxes.
In his first run for political office, Matthew Burkhart, son of Rep. Donald Burkhart, Jr., R-Rawlins, will be taking on five GOP opponents in the Aug. 18 primary. He said his background gives him the right perspective at the right time
“I think my background as an engineer allows me to provide a different view on looking at causes and solutions and coming up with creative ideas, engaging in collaborative processes with residents and others across the state and Legislature to look at all aspects of a solution rather than the myopic view that I think some legislators have,” he said.
Burkhart also made the decision to run for HD14 when he learned Furphy was seeking a Senate seat. Furphy, his HD14 predecessors and other Albany County legislators, Burkhart said, do a good job at representing their constituents and sticking to the platforms they ran on.
Cuts and optimizations would be on the table for state services before Burkhart would consider raising taxes, he said. It would require some cost-benefit and “need-verses-want” analysis, Burkhart said. Whatever his constituents want, whether that’s tax hikes to maintain services or a reduction in services they’re accustomed to, Burkhart said he knows it’s going to be difficult.
“We all need to have an understanding that if we want to maintain low or reasonable property taxes, fuel taxes, that that comes with potential reduction in services, whether that’s the amount of quality of services,” he said.
Another priority for Burkhart, he said, is the need for access to public lands for recreation and economic benefit, including those in Albany County. As a member of the Wyoming Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Taskforce, Burkhart said he looked at how the state protects and manages recreational resources in the state.
“The market for folks to be outdoors and enjoying the recreational and scenic opportunities of Wyoming — which I believe will continue to grow — we need to make sure those opportunities to hunt, fish and recreate are preserved for future generations. And developed sustainably to develop that resource for the purposes of economic benefit,” Burkhart said.
Katrina Cox (R)
Katrina Cox sees an obvious split across the U.S. that she’d like to start the work of healing in Wyoming by running for state Legislature.
“I’m jumping in to be an agent of change,” she said. “I think we can work together for the common good and meld this split throughout our country.”
Cox, a Republican nominee for HD14, owns tutoring businesses in Laramie, Cheyenne and Greeley. The experience of owning a business, educating young people and other areas she has a background in, Cox said, have given her the ideal variety of experience that distinguishes her in a crowded primary field.
“My three areas I want to focus on are economic diversification, health care and education, and I have experience in actually being in the culture of those things in Wyoming,” she said.
Given the state’s economic challenges, Cox said it’s a good time for Wyoming to continue being cautious with spending. She said she appreciates legislators’ restraint in recent years when it comes to using the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, commonly known as the LSRA or “rainy day fund.”
Before making any significant draws from the rainy day fund, Cox said she wants to see a mixture of spending cuts and revenue-raising measures, while still putting an emphasis on extractive industries. When it comes to economic development, Cox said she’d like to see the state invest in small and large businesses through agencies like the Wyoming Business Council, from which she’s personally been a benefactor.
“The (business council) is doing a great job with grants and loans,” she said. “We need to look at companies that could call Wyoming home and build the state into the economic power it can be. We know the Wyoming Business Council can do this. My family has experience with that. We need to look within (our state).”
When it comes to her predecessor’s record, Cox said she thinks Furphy has a “pretty common sense voting practice” that she would likely parallel.
“He doesn’t always vote along party lines, and I may or may not do the same,” she said. “One of the things that really stood out was how he voted to collect tax for online sales — this is good. There have been some very good points he’s been supportive of.”
Christopher Culross (R)
A U.S. Air Force veteran and small business owner running for state Legislature said he’s the conservative with the ideas to move Wyoming toward the change it needs.
Christopher Culross, who served overseas after Sept. 11, 2001, and as a recruiter, now owns a business fixing military weapons, specializing in the AR platform. Starting out speaking to people at gun shows, Culross said the seed was planted he should run for office. Today he’s one of five Republican candidates seeking to fill the seat in HD-14.
Looking at Wyoming’s fiscal woes, Culross said it’s time to pump the breaks on spending and figure out what the state really needs, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While he would be more inclined to cut spending than consider new taxes, he said nothing is black-and-white.
“I think we should look right now at accountability in terms of where our tax dollars are going,” Culross said. “The resiliency and ingenuity of Wyoming people has been able to keep the state float so far, and I think we need to concentrate on those Wyoming businesses to take us to the finish line. I don’t think it’s going to come from government spending.”
Looking at Furphy’s record from his time in the House, Culross said he would have been a primary challenger had Furphy not jumped into the state Senate race.
“We differ on some things that are important,” he said. “He did the job very well, but we definitely didn’t see eye-to-eye on some things.”
Culross said he doesn’t see himself as a typical politician that would vote for something just to win favor. Times facing adversity in the military, he said, taught him resilience Culross believes would benefit him when making tough decisions for Wyoming, including difficult cuts.
“I want to ensure that what makes Wyoming such an awesome state stays that way,” he said. “But it can’t be business as usual. A lot of people don’t like to hear the word, ‘No’ or that it has to change. With something as large as the situation that the country and state is in right now, there has to be some trimming and hopefully my ideas are the ones that have the majority and make sound decisions for citizens of Wyoming.”
Joel Defebaugh (R)
A Wyoming native and Eagle Scout is looking to make communication with constituents his priority in his first run for political office.
Joel Defebaugh is an Albany County deputy prosecuting attorney and a Republican candidate for HD-14. For him, accessibility is key to running a good campaign, and, if he survives the primary and succeeds in the general election Nov. 3, would be the best way to serve.
“When you seek to be a representative of the people, it’s hard to switch that off,” Defebaugh said. “I’m going to need to have the conversations, do the hard work and meeting people and hearing them. That’s what we often forget is that it takes time to sit and listen to a wide range of people in the district, and that’s what I want to do so I can better understand how to use this seat to make lives better.”
Looking at a forecasted $1.5 billion reduction in revenue, Defebaugh said he knows its important — and constitutionally required — that Wyoming balance its budget. But he’s not satisfied, Defebaugh said, up to this point with a conversation that hasn’t moved beyond cuts.
“We can’t remove ideas and topics until we figure out ways to generate more revenue without cutting education more or certain core services There has to be a good mix of that, and a lot of that comes through innovation and technology. … But we do have to consider how further budget cuts are going to impact the people we serve and whether we can tolerate those losses or not.”
Defebaugh’s campaign platform stands explicitly against further cuts to education and emphasizes fostering an environment in the state that supports entrepreneurs.
As far as his predecessor is concerned, Defebaugh said he would largely carry on the hard-working commitment to service he’s seen in Furphy. The only real distinction, Defebaugh said, is the fact he has new ideas.
“That’s why I threw my hat in the ring,” he said.
