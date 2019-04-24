An estimated 171 new people decided to call Albany County home last year, according to a report released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the state’s Economic Analysis Division.
More than half of Wyoming’s counties saw more people move out than move in, and the state also saw its third straight year of decline. From July 2017-July 2018, an estimated 1,197 people — or 0.2 percent — left the state, nearly a fourth of the decrease than the previous year’s estimated 5,356 people who left. Albany County is one of the few that saw a population increase in that time.
Looking more long term, the report estimates a total of 6.3 percent growth in Albany County, or 2,302 people, since 2010. The county not being “one of the mineral extraction counties,” senior economist Amy Bittner told the Laramie Boomerang on Tuesday, is one big factor in its continued growth.
“I think the counties that don’t have a lot of mineral extraction going on weren’t as affected by the downturn in the energy economy a couple years ago,” Bittner said. “That’s part of the reason why you see growth.”
Nationally, rural areas have been struggling to retain residents as people move to find jobs, something Bittner said Wyoming experiences. Albany County’s low unemployment rate — latest reports from the Department of Workforce Services show it at 2.9 percent — could also be a factor in bringing and retaining more people in the county.
“Anywhere in Wyoming, I think it all depends on what’s going on with the economy, the availability of jobs,” Bittner said. “I know Albany (County) is a little bit different because the university is there, but typically, people go where there are job opportunities.”
Any of the 13,929 students at the University of Wyoming who live in Laramie most of the year while attending classes are counted as residents for each of the annual estimates. Bittner said the students are also considered residents for the national census taken every 10 years.
According to the county profiles released by the Economic Analysis Division earlier this year, 628 people commute into Albany County for work each day. Since the commuters don’t live in the county, Bittner said they’re not counted as part of the decennial census or annual estimates. Census Day 2020 is scheduled for April 1.
Much of the data for the annual estimates is gathered by the U.S. Census Bureau, and Bittner said the agency uses several different resources to conclude its findings, including noting change of addresses on tax returns, as well as birth and death counts for the year. The base number is the most recent census, which is due to be refreshed in 2020.
“When (the 2020 census) does happen and then the data comes out the following year, it’s going to be used as the base for the estimates for the next decade,” Bittner said.
For the first time ever, Bittner added, the 2020 census will have the ability to be completed electronically, which will help save costs and get more accurate counts.
