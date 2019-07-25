Albany County saw the biggest unemployment rate increase of all Wyoming counties in June, according to a report from the Research and Planning division of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
The county’s unemployment rate is currently at 4%, rising from 3% in May. David Bullard, senior economist with the DWS, said “students getting out of school, starting their job search” is typically a contributing factor, especially in Albany County.
“Often, we see the unemployment rates increase a little bit in June,” he said. “The University (of Wyoming) is a big factor in Albany County.”
Despite the start of construction season and other seasonal jobs, many counties also saw unemployment numbers increase from May to June, including Fremont County with an increase of 0.9% as well as Platte and Sweetwater counties, which both saw an increase of 0.7%.
“Usually as we get further into the summer, we’ll see unemployment rates come down a little bit,” Bullard said. “Often September is about their lowest point. Last year unemployment came down a little bit in July, a little bit more in August and even a little bit more in September.”
Teton County was one of the few that saw the unemployment rate decrease — going from 3% in May to 2.3% in June — likely due to the start of the summer tourist season.
Bullard said the routine uptick from the students this year is no cause for alarm, but shows continued stability, especially because although Albany County saw an increase from May to June this year, the unemployment rate remained the same from June 2018.
“Things look stable,” he said. “Unemployment is exactly the same as a year ago, so no big changes.”
Only one other county saw the same rate this year as in June 2018, Platte County. For comparison, 18 counties saw decreases in their unemployment rates from 2018, and three saw slight increases.
Statewide, unemployment has decreased to 3.5%, which is below both the national average, 3.7%, and the state rate in June 2018, 4.1%.
