The Albany County School District No. 1’s school board is likely to reconsider this fall whether to pass a policy that guarantees high school graduates the opportunity to display items of cultural significance and non-academic honors at their high school graduation, superintendent Jubal Yennie told the Laramie Boomerang.
At the request of two graduating seniors, the school board briefly considered such a policy in May before deciding to table the idea.
Laramie High School has traditionally allowed students to only wear stoles and cords denoting certain school-affiliated honors.
This spring, senior Isabel Polidora requested the right to wear a graduation cord marking her achievement in Girl Scouts.
Hudda Herrera, whose family is both Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho, requested to wear eagle feathers and beadwork at the ceremony.
LHS staff asked for guidance from the school board on what displays should be allowed.
District administrators then drafted a policy that would allow students to wear “objects of cultural significance” and graduation cords recognizing a “significant achievement” in clubs that aren’t affiliated with the high school.
However, there wasn’t enough time to work the policy through three readings to be finalized before the May 24 ceremony, so instead, Yennie said he’d “assume the risk” deciding what would be be allowed to be worn at this year’s graduation.
Ultimately, there were quite a few more students besides Polidora and Herrera who made other displays.
There was a student who wore a stole from the U.S. Army, Hispanic students who wore items celebrating their heritage, and even a “recognition of Guam,” Yennie said.
When discussions about a new policy began in April, school board member Tammy Johnson expressed concern about the policy allowing only some expressions, and not others.
If the school board passed such a policy, Herrerra’s mother, Reinette Tendore, said it would be the first of its kind in Wyoming.
There’s a reason for that, Yennie said.
“We’ve had some caution from our (legal) counsel, that anytime we start going down this direction, that we need to tie these things to an educational purpose very specifically so that we can define what we’re doing,” he said. “Our counsel also reminded me that the reason that we do not have examples of these policies out there is that it’s very difficult.”
At this year’s graduation ceremony, Yennie said that all displays “were respectful” and there wasn’t any need to ban specific displays.
“There wasn’t anything that was out-of-line and gave us any concern,” he said.
Still, Yennie said he’ll look to bring back a policy proposal in the fall, but doesn’t want to “rush to put together a policy that we don’t care for.”
That was a sentiment expressed by other board members in May.
“If we’re going to do this, it’s worth taking some careful consideration of this,” board member Nate Martin said. “If we were going to pass this before graduation this year, I would probably say let’s try and hammer this out and see if we can get it done. But if we’re not going to make that timeline, I think it would be a good idea to put it back through a committee and make sure it’s going to be as good as we can get it.”
Yennie said the policy will go through the district’s diversity committee before coming back before the board.
“I think we probably have to put something in policy at some point,” he said.
