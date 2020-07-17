The Albany County School District No. 1 school board approved the implementation and amendment of an updated teacher pay schedule at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The district will now recognize up to 10 years of out-of-state teaching experience for incoming teachers when determining teachers’ pay rates. Before, the district recognized a maximum of five years of out-of-state experience.
This means that if a teacher moving to Laramie has worked as a teacher in a different state for eight years, for example, he or she will be paid as if they have eight years of experience after starting in Laramie. Before, this teacher would only have been paid for five years of experience.
There is no limit on the amount of transferable experience for teachers moving to Albany County from elsewhere in Wyoming, Yennie told the Boomerang on Monday. He said the district has struggled to compete for out-of-state teachers due to the five-year limit, and that changing this limit to 10 years would help teacher recruitment.
Yennie acknowledged that this might seem unfair to teachers who have already moved to Albany County in previous years with more than five years of out-of-state experience, who will not retroactively be credited for experience under the plan the board approved.
“Anytime you do these schedules, it’s really hard to reach back,” Yennie said. The change to the out-of-state experience credit limit might be made retroactive at some point in the future, he said, but that depends on the future budget situation.
The implementation of the new pay schedule will protect the salaries of a minority of teachers who would have lost out under the new schedule. The new schedule was intended both to update the district’s pay structure and to give teachers a raise.
Just 19 of 400 teachers in the district would have seen their salary fall under the new schedule, Yennie said. This would mostly have happened because of a change in what education is eligible to raise a teacher’s salary.
These 19 teachers will have their salary preserved at its current level. Yennie said he did not want a new salary schedule to penalize anyone for following the old rules.
In addition, there are 50 other teachers whose salaries would have risen with the new pay schedule, but by a lower amount than they would have gotten under the typical annual cost of living increase. These salaries will also be grandfathered in under the new schedule.
Altogether, switching to the new pay structure will add about $800,00 to the district’s annual budget, according to a memo Yennie sent to the school board this month.
The base salary for teachers in the district will be $45,000, if they begin teaching with a bachelor’s degree and no additional education or experience.
The board approved one more change to the pay schedule. Teachers moving to Albany County who have worked elsewhere in Wyoming will be able to count their years in non-teaching professional roles in public schools as experience, in addition to teaching.
Besides the changes to the salary schedule, the school board approved other programs and contracts at its Wednesday meeting.
Laramie Bikenet, a local bicycling-focused nonprofit organization, will build a mountain biking path at Laramie Middle School. This will be used by P.E. teachers during the school day, as well as by other programs after school, according to documents submitted to the board.
The district will buy a school bus from a Utah company for $154,624. The full cost will be reimbursed by the Wyoming Department of Education. The district is purchasing this bus as a replacement for another whose engine broke, said Randy Wilkison, director of operations at the district.
Additional gravity vents will be added to fix deficiencies in the HVAC system at the Rock River School. Some of the dampers shown on the original plans for the school were never installed. The board approved a contract for more than $14,800 with Independent Heating and Sheetmetal, of Laramie, to complete the corrective actions.
