Albany County commissioners voted against allowing the new owners of Tumbleweed Express, the only gas station that lies within the Casper Aquifer’s overlay zone, to erect a new 40-foot sign advertising its gas prices.
The business sought to have a sign tall enough — illuminated with LED lights — to advertise to traffic along Interstate 80.
The county’s zoning rules only allow for a 20-foot sign, and the commissioners voted unanimously against granting a variance for the gas station, which is controversially scaling up back into a full-time business under new ownership after a decade of limited activity.
AKAL Energy, which also owns the truck stop west of Laramie on the corner of I-80 and Hunt Road, took control of Tumbleweed at the start of 2019.
Under the 2011 Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, no gas stations are allowed within the aquifer’s overlay zone, and Tumbleweed Express’s underground storage tanks, installed a half century ago, were deemed by the protection plan as one of the top seven risks for contaminating the aquifer.
However, the county has given up on trying to stop the business’s rebirth after Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent determined the business retains its grandfather status.
At the Tuesday commission meeting, Trent urged the commissioners to vote against Tumbleweed’s variance request, which had already been approved by the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission and the county’s own planning staff.
To receive a variance, a property owner must argue that “strict interpretation or enforcement of the development standards would result in practical difficulty or unnecessary physical hardship.”
When applying for the variance, the sign company that’s been hired — Omaha Neon Sign Company— said that “based on the business location and the main traffic intersection, our proposed sign cannot be visible at a height of 20 feet.”
That was enough of a hardship for the county’s planning staff.
Tumbleweed Express had sought to replace the old 52-foot-high “G-A-S” sign that’s had a leaning “G” since Laramie’s tornado in 2018.
Tumbleweed’s new owner had originally considered putting the new lighted sign atop the poles where the “G-A-S” sign sits.
However, Kyle Conry of Omaha Neon Sign Company told commissioners that wouldn’t be possible because those poles are “absolutely not” structurally sound.
In light of that concern, Albany County assistant planner Chris Van Aiken said it’s “probably in the best interest of the county to construct a new sign frame.”
Trent, like several residents who argued against the variance during public comment, said the business’s marketing efforts weren’t enough to qualify as a “hardship.”
Trent noted the county regulation’s guidance for issuing variances. That guidance states that variances should be issued only to “render justice in unique and individual cases of practical difficulties or unnecessary hardship resulting from literal application of the zoning resolution.”
The regulation also states that variances should “correct maladjustments and inequities in the operation of general regulations” and “the language of a variance will be construed against the party seeking it.”
Because no other gas station in that area has the ability to advertise to I-80 through signage, there’s no good argument that Tumbleweed is suffering some inequity, Trent said.
“There’s no articulation (in their application) of how they were deprived of anything,” Trent said.
Trent also said she also doesn’t think Tumbleweed’s grandfather status extends to the new sign because it’s “expanding the use and going beyond the structure.”
The requirement to comply with the county’s zoning regulations, Bern Hinckley said during public comment, is “only as much a hardship as paying your taxes or driving the speed limit.”
“If you can’t make a profit while obeying the rules, you ought to change your business plan,” Hinckley said.
Numerous residents, several who live near Tumbleweed, said they felt a new lighted sign would detract from the aesthetics of Laramie’s east entrance.
Maura Hanning, like others, noted the interest in beautifying some of Laramie’s entrances, and said that the east end of Grand Avenue is “maybe the only gateway entrance in our community that’s attractive right now.”
Wanda McGuire Garcia, who lives on Mockingbird Lane, said a new lighted sign would be shining “directly into my bedroom, lighting it up at night.”
Hanning also argued that denying the variance request would have little negative impact on the business, since motorists typically are more reliant on street-side WYDOT signs that indicate which exits have gas stations.
“People don’t use these signs,” Hanning said. “They’re going the way of Yellow Pages. A sign is an outmoded way of advertising.”
Welcome to the past . If you like to time travel 50 years in the past !! Please come and live in Albany County Laramie. Where we discourage newer & upgraded facilities. Waoh. !!!! Just Waoh!!!
