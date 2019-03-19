Albany County’s unemployment numbers remain among the lowest in the state at 3.5 percent at the start of 2019, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce services.
Albany County also saw some modest growth in employment from 2018 with a gain of around 75 jobs.
“For a number of years, Albany County has been among the counties with lowest unemployment rate,” said David Bullard, senior economist with the Research and Planning section of the DWS. “Albany County’s economy tends to be pretty stable and not have the big ups and downs associated with the energy sector, for example.”
Although Albany County overall continues to see stable employment numbers with help from big employers like the University of Wyoming and the government, it did see an increase in unemployment rates from December. The statewide numbers, Bullard said, go through a “seasonal adjustment process” while the counties do not, which can attribute to the differences between months.
“In some of the counties, we saw some fairly big increases in the unemployment rate from December to January having to do with the normal seasonal things, like retail,” Bullard said. “Even Albany County saw a slight increase from 3.1 percent to 3.5, and across the counties some of them saw bigger increases.”
Bullard said the shifts in unemployment numbers are normal in January, when seasonal work like construction is hindered by the weather.
Not all change is significant, however. Bullard said the change from 3.4 percent unemployment in January 2018 isn’t necessarily cause for the county to be concerned.
“A change like that of one-tenth of a percent is not at all meaningful or statistically significant,” Bullard said. “These numbers move around a little bit.”
Comparatively, Albany County remains ranked among the counties with the lowest unemployment rates. Teton and Niobrara counties tied with the lowest unemployment rate of 3 percent. Goshen and Converse counties also had relatively low rates, each reporting 3.4 percent. Lincoln County was the only county in the state to report no change, and the county with the highest rate was Fremont at 5.9 percent.
Statewide, Bullard said unemployment remains “low and stable,” meeting the national average of 4 percent. Additionally, the state saw the total nonfarm employment increase 1.9 percent.
