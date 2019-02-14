By this time each year, the mountain ranges that feed Albany County have typically taken on about two-thirds of the snowpack they’ll get.
As of Wednesday, the Laramie Basin’s snowpack is at 102 percent of median for this time of year.
The Laramie and Upper North Platte watersheds, both of which feed Albany County, are the only ones in Wyoming that Jim Fahey, hydrologist for the National Weather Service, is currently predicting as having above-average streamflow volumes from snowmelt.
The South Platte Basin in Colorado, which also supplies a considerable amount of Albany County’s spring runoff, is currently at 108 percent of median.
The city of Laramie relies on snowpack for about half the city’s water supply each year.
Darren Parkin, water resources administrator for the city, said it appears Laramie’s facing a “pretty good runoff” this year.
“We need those really wet events to finish out the snowpack, and you never know if that’s going to come,” he said.
Josh Deberard, hydrographer for the state engineer’s office, said he hasn’t measured Lake Hattie since October when the reservoir was a little more than 50 percent of its capacity.
Based on that measurement, the lake that supplies many local irrigators is a little less full than it was entering the 2018 water season.
The area of Colorado that feeds Albany County’s water supply is one of the few areas of the country the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting will have above-average precipitation in March, April and May.
NOAA is even more confident the Laramie area will have high levels of precipitation around June, which could bring flooding implications.
Fahey’s hoping to put out an early flood prediction report for the state next week.
His first flood report for the 2019 water year was released in late November. At that time, Albany County and the Snowy Range’s western front were the only places Fahey listed as having at least “moderate” flood potential. However, that report was produced long before the bulk for the state’s snowpack arrived.
