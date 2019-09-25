The Albany County Public Library has a new director after the library board announced Tuesday that Rachel Crocker will be filling the position.
First hired in January 2018 as the assistant director at ACPL, Crocker has been serving as interim director since May after the board chose to terminate the contract with former director Ruth Troyanek.
The board’s Tuesday news release noted Crocker’s “ample strategic planning and visioning experience” as well as her “financial and organizational management skillset” as two key reasons behind its decision.
“I have been impressed with Rachel since she came to us as our assistant director, just her skillset and her leadership skills,” board chairman Scott Shoop told the Boomerang Tuesday. “She was unanimously selected by the selection committee and by the board of trustees.”
Not the traditional library sciences path most librarians take, Crocker graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in international studies and went on to get a master’s degree in international human rights from the University of Denver.
Before her time with ACPL, Crocker worked with the nongovernmental agency IREX, coordinating and planning to assist public libraries in eight countries, including in Nigeria and the Philippines.
“She has a really strong background in actually training library staff overseas,” Shoop said. “She came to us with all this experience, and she’s just shown us that she knows her business and she knows how to get things done. I’m really excited about this.”
Crocker also worked for the Kansas State University library, teaching library instruction classes and doing community outreach, among other duties.
“I am thrilled to take on this new role at the ACPL,” Crocker said in the news release. “I look forward to working with the staff, board and community to continue the ACPL’s great work and to create a vision for how the library can best serve and adapt to the growth and changes in Albany County.”
Shoop said Crocker will be “brought in at the same (pay) rate we would’ve been paying our past director.”
