Due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases within Albany County, the Laramie branch of the Albany County Public Library will be closing to the public starting November 17. The closure is in accordance with Albany County Government’s public access closure.
Library services will be adapted to allow limited access for the community. All virtual programs and events will continue as planned.
ACPL encourages patrons to use its Grab & Go service. Patrons may reserve items online and pick up from the public library lobby. The Grab & Go service is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside pickup is also still available by calling the library upon arrival.
To provide additional access, ACPL will start accepting reservations by phone, starting Nov. 17. Patrons may sign up for a 45-minute time slot to browse, bring in donations, use computers, and print. Reservations will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Reservations slots are limited.
ACPL staff will continue to work normal business hours during the closure. ACPL will be answering phones from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Staff will also be returning voicemail messages, answering email and responding to Facebook messages.
Patrons may still return check out items during the public access closure. Items can be returned to the outside book or media drops at the Laramie branch. Automatic renewals on items will continue. Patrons can call the library or go online to be issued a library card.
ACPL patrons can access online books, magazines and resources from home by visiting: acplwy.org/books-more/digital resources.
For more information or assistance, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
