Albany County’s public mask mandate has been extended and enhanced until Jan. 4, 2021.
The order, first enacted on November 6, 2020 has been extended at the request of County Public Health Officer, Jean Allais, MD and with the approval of Wyoming State Health Officer, Alexia Harrist, MD, PhD.
One big change to the “first continuation” is extension to businesses and county buildings even when not open to the public. This requires the mask mandate to be followed by employees who will be working near each other, not just employees in public spaces.
Another change is that the order now applies to people who are 12 years old and older.
Thirdly, the mask mandate is waived in situations where law enforcement officers request mask removal to aid in identification of individuals.
Wyoming is considered a “red zone” based on the number of cases reported, with the second highest rate in the country. The state has 1,001 cases per 100,000 population. This compares to the national average of 356 per 100,000 population. Albany County is at 7,272/ 100,000 for rate of new cases, with over 30% of infections due to community spread. “Continued high rates of transmission support a continued mask mandate in Albany County”, Dr. Allais said.
To learn more
Contact Jean Allais, MD
Albany County Public Health Officer
(1) comment
Health bureaucrat perpetuates the virus fraud. It's all about power, control and money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.