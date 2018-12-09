After a failed attempt at doing so in 2018, a measure will be coming to the state Legislature that looks to get the Wyoming Office of Tourism off the state’s general fund.
A bill recently advanced by the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee would establish a statewide 5 percent lodging tax, which would take the Office of Tourism off the state’s general fund and make it entirely self-sufficient.
“Those moneys are freed up to do something else,” said Fred Ockers, executive director of the Albany County Tourism Board. “Take the $12.5 or $13 million a year that was funding the Wyoming Office of Tourism and maybe put it into other problems the state has.”
Since the general fund is dependent on Wyoming’s unstable energy sector, Ockers said the Office of Tourism didn’t have the budget to compete as well with other states. If the bill passes, 3 percent of the 5 percent collected would go towards the Office of Tourism, a drastic increase to its budget.
Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, is a member of the Joint Revenue Committee and said he supports the bill in part because of the revenue it would generate.
“This [bill] will bump them up to about $19 million a year, so they will be able to advertise and promote more tourism to our state, which we definitely need to happen,” Furphy said.
Ockers said the remaining 2 percent of the 5 percent tax would help the counties, including Albany County, have a source of stable funding instead of relying on voters to approve the entire lodging tax each general election.
Albany County’s current lodging tax is 4 percent. If this legislation were to pass, voters would have to approve an additional two percent each election cycle to keep the funding at its current rate.
“So, in some respects the guaranteed part is good,” Ockers said. “And in some respects, the fact you have to go back and ask for 2 percent could maybe confuse some voters when they go in to cast their ballots, but I think the risk is worth taking.”
Furphy said the county’s current tax rate will stay in effect through its four-year term before it sees any changes from the bill if it’s passed.
Although Albany County has voted to renew the lodging tax each election cycle and hospitality industry leaders are supportive of the current bill, Ockers said there are a few factors that could potentially “derail” the bill.
Some counties, including Teton County, are discussing the option to have the 2 percent used for city improvements instead of marketing, since tourists are using city services including public transportation, roads and sidewalks. Ockers said he’s heard similar concerns in Albany County but thinks tourists help more than they hurt.
“There’s been talk that visitors impact some of our things that the city provides, for instance roads,” Ockers said. “But the fact of the matter is, those same people if they stay in Laramie are paying sales taxes that the city wouldn’t have gotten if they weren’t here. So, it’s kind of a catch-22.”
He added the local governments should earmark the additional sales tax funds paid by tourists to help pay for city improvements instead of using lodging tax dollars.
“I think it behooves the local government that they also take into account that they’re collecting a lot more sales tax from those people,” Ockers said.
Legislators could also derail the bill by capping the amount of funds the Office of Tourism can collect, with any extra funding other needs in the state. Ockers said doing so would open a “whole new can of worms” and add unnecessary debate to the issue.
“Why wouldn’t [the Office of Tourism] be entitled to it?” Ockers asked. “They’re just going to use that extra money to go market the state to bring in more people that pay taxes.”
The lodging tax bill will be considered during the 2019 session, and if passed, will go into effect January 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.