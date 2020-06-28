A fight broke out between Albany County’s GOP chairman and the Carbon County Party chairman during the Wyoming Republican Party Convention in Gillette on Saturday.
Micheal Pearce, Albany County’s Republican chairman, and Joey Correnti, Carbon County’s chairman, who also lost a 2016 challenge to Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, were involved in a fight that has left Pearce in a Gillette hospital recovering from surgery on Sunday.
“To the best of my knowledge and remembrance, the physical side came out of nowhere,” Pearce told the Boomerang on Sunday.
The fight left Pearce with a broken ankle, which resulted in the surgery on Sunday morning, a dislocated shoulder, bruising on his neck and face.
Correnti told the Boomerang any inquiries would have to be directed to his lawyer. He said at 3 p.m. Sunday he did not yet have legal counsel.
It was a frustrating weekend on many levels, Pearce said. At some point Saturday, Pearce said an issue was being debated where he did not perceive himself as having taken a side. He did, however, speak to another delegate trying to make a case for a particular side of the argument. That, Pearce said, must have angered Correnti.
“The party Joey accused me of was standing with the other side, but I was talking with him,” Pearce said.
Throughout the weekend, Pearce said he witnessed Correnti being confrontational with other convention attendees, even brandishing what he described as a billy club.
“It was clearly a tool used to move people along and intimidate them,” Pearce said.
Pearce said he’d consider Correnti a friend, as they’d worked together when Correnti ran for office in 2016. With that, Pearce said he thought he could approach Correnti during the reception following the convention to have a “brief conversation about what was going on.”
“The next thing I know it’s just blown up,” Pearce said. “There was a punch that I threw, but I can tell you there are marks on my neck that the doctor noticed and was concerned about. That’s where some of the details are a little funky.”
While it’s not perfectly clear to Pearce what happened next, he said he next found himself on the ground with his ankle “just gone,” unable to walk.
After being treated at the hospital on Saturday night, Pearce said he attempted to go back to the hotel, knowing that his ankle would require surgery when he returned to Laramie. But all the pain was too much to take, and Pearce ended up returning to the Gillette hospital in the early morning hours Sunday where surgery was performed. He said his shoulder may also require surgery.
Through the evening, Pearce said he’d had two “tall gin and tonics” and was exhausted, but was “far from out of control or drunk in any way.” Pearce said he could not speak to whether Correnti had been drinking.
Pearce said he was trying to contact law enforcement “for a number of different reasons” but would not comment as to why.
Pearce was an unsuccessful 2018 Republican candidate for Albany County treasurer. In 2019, the Wyoming Supreme Court ordered a one-year suspension from practicing law after Pearce was found to have, among other things, misled one of his clients.
