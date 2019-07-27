No matter the hobby, there’s a little something for everyone at this year’s Albany County Fair. Starting this week until Aug 3 at the Albany County Fairgrounds, the fair gives a chance for both children and adults to show off their hard work over the last year in a variety of different skill sets and categories, from sewing to hunting, photography to archery.
Fair board chair Lindy Johnson said the fair, rooted in its traditions, reminds her of her family’s heavy involvement with the fair, 4-H and the National FFA Organization, both in her childhood as well as her children’s.
“It’s kind of a graduation for the kids who have worked all year long on their projects, and this is a time they get to show off what they’ve learned and what they’ve done,” Johnson said.
The fair initially started nearly 100 years ago to provide the county’s 4-H and FFA children with an avenue to display their year’s work.
“Along the way we’ve added in things for the adults,” Johnson said. “It gives our community a chance to show off a little bit, too.”
Though many popular events, like Tuesday night’s bucket calf show and Family Night, are back for another year, Johnson said the fair did make some changes for 2019. One change was to spread out some of the events so participants could enter multiple more easily.
“Most the time we have our kids that do indoor projects, like woodworking and photography and natural resources, all come in at the same time that the animals come in, and it’s always a hassle then for the kids who do both to get everything done,” Johnson said. “This year we started with the indoor exhibits (Thursday), so all of that is done so the kids can concentrate now on their outdoor things.”
The events cover a variety of topics, including cooking, gardening and sewing. Johnson noted some students this year even built robots and solar-power phone chargers.
Additionally, children from all over the county get the chance to show off their animals, from guinea pigs to calves, cats to horses. Johnson said the livestock aspect is one of her favorite parts of the fair, especially given her 30-year history raising and showing dairy goats.
One of the longest traditions of the fair, Johnson said she can’t help but reflect on how much the fair’s livestock shows have grown.
“If you walk around the grounds and see this little brown barn, that used to be where all of the cows, dairy and beef, were housed,” she said. “It’s fun to see how the fairgrounds has grown, and how the community has supported it.”
As the fair has grown so has its competition categories to try to make everyone feel included, Johnson said. Within the last few years, the fair has added exhibitions and project categories to keep up with advancing technology, like computers and video games. However, projects aren’t limited to any existing category, she said, like one student’s project this year to refurbish his great grandfather’s old anvil.
“We have an area called self-determined,” Johnson said. “It’s called self-determined because you decided that’s what you wanted to do, and so you did it, and you write a story as to why you did it, and how you did it and the results.”
Trying to fit the wide variety of events — including pig wrestling, rabbit agility courses, a livestock sale and more — into one week is no easy feat. Johnson, who has been a member of the board for over 10 years, said it’s worth it “for the kids and for the completion of their projects.”
“Going through and trying to find a spot for all these exhibits and all of these projects and all of these activities so that everybody can take as much part as possible is a challenge,” Johnson said. “It is a challenge, but it’s fun.”
For a full fair schedule, go to http://albanycountyfair.org/fair.aspx.
