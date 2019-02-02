The Albany County Fair Board must reduce its budget by approximately $45,000 due to an employee benefit error, but board Chair Lindy Johnson said its members are working to ensure the budget cuts will not affect the 2019 Albany County Fair, set to take place July 23-Aug. 3.
“We’re working very hard to make sure the fair goes off great; 2019 should not be a problem,” Johnson said. “Some things might change a little bit, but not a big drastic difference right now. We’ve taken care of it, and we’re very positive on what the outcome will be.”
Around 2010, the board hired an employee who worked two separate part-time positions, the press release said. The board found, however, the part-time employee should have been recognized as a full-time employee.
“The oversight resulted in retirement benefits not following the Wyoming Retirement System guidelines,” the press release said. “To correct this error, certain retirement benefits must be reimbursed.”
An open position left unfilled will make up for the brunt of the budget reduction, Johnson said, with some line items and careful spending helping to cancel out any remaining portion of the budget reduction.
“We’re also asking the community and the 4-H groups to come and help,” Johnson said. “Where we would maybe hire an hourly person, we’re going to ask some volunteers to come help this year.”
The press release added the board directors are “committed to transparency and honesty” regarding the budgetary impacts the retirement backpay may have on the board and the County Fair.
The Albany County Fair Board is hosting its next regular meeting Monday in the activity building of the fairgrounds. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. with an executive session regarding personnel. The public portion of the meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.