A hydrologic outlook issued by the National Weather Service on Friday indicates that streamflows in Albany County could face “significant rises” next week if the Laramie region gets the rain showers that are forecasted.
NWS is urging residents living in flood prone areas to monitor creeks and streams throughout next week.
Meterologist Bill Mokry said a coupling of warm temperatures and rainfall could cause a bit of flooding along the banks of the Laramie River and Little Laramie River.
The largest risk comes where the two rivers meet and he said a “huge heavy rainfall” could lead to some flooding around Bosler next the end of next week.
“For places that typically get inundated with water, those folks should shore up anything that they need to,” Mokry said.
Current forecasts show at least a 50 percent chance of precipitation for 72 straight hours beginning on Wednesday.
Mokry said the hydrologist for NWS’s Cheyenne office is likely to put out another hydrologic outlook early next week once the weather forecast becomes more clear.
As of Friday, the snowpack for the Laramie Basin sits at 111 percent of the median for this time of year.
The snowpack for the northern Colorado basin that fuels much of the Laramie River sits at 110 percent of median.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has also predicted an unusually wet May and June for Albany County.
The flood stage for the Laramie River near Laramie begins at 9 feet from the river bed. The river’s water level has hovered above 6 feet for most of this week.
NWS is expecting snowmelt above 9,000 in elevation to being accelerating with the next bout of rain showers.
Converse and Carbon counties have also been warned of potential flooding.
The Little Snake River from Savery to Baggs should approach bankfull stage by early next week with further rises expected with the expected rain showers.
Dear Creek and Boxelder Creek flowing out of the Laramie Range may also experience minor flooding of low lying areas by early next week especially near the confluence of the North Plate River.
