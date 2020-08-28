A Laramie man made history this week by becoming the first independent candidate for the Albany County Commission by gathering enough signatures to appear on the general election ballot.
Klaus Halbsgut, the owner of Import Auto Repair on Snowy Range Road, is in his second bid for commission after running as a Democrat in 2018. To qualify to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, independent candidates must obtain signatures from not less than 2% of the total number of votes cast for Wyoming’s representative in Congress in the 2018 general election. With 14,515 ballots cast for congressional candidates in 2018, Halbsgut had to submit a petition by Tuesday with 291 signatures from registered voters.
Halbsgut more than met the threshold and on Tuesday was certified as the first independent candidate to appear on the general election ballot.
With the work done to appear on the November ballot, Halbsgut said he understands he still faces an uphill battle against Democrat Sue Ibarra and Republican incumbent Terri Jones in trying to snag the one open seat on the board.
“I’m well known in a subset of the community, and I’d like to expand that subset,” Halbsgut said.
Jones advanced to the general defeating her primary challenger Bob Kersey, and Ibarra advanced unchallenged. Halbsgut said he thinks it’s a good ticket and hopes he stands out to voters.
“We’ve got some good candidates on the ticket, and I’d like to think I’m one of those candidates,” he said.
Ultimately Halbsgut said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished and the precedent it sets for future candidates.
“If you decide to run as an independent candidate, the groundwork has been laid,” Halbsgut said.
The race for Laramie City Council expanded by one more name this week as write-in candidate Mark Andrews officially made the November ballot. Andrews mounted a write-in campaign for the primary election, far exceeding the three votes needed to appear on the ballot for Ward 2 with 120 write-in votes.
There are now four candidates running for two seats in Ward 2. Councilwoman Jayne Pearce is seeking another term along with Sharon Cumbie and Tim Hale. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be seated on the dias.
