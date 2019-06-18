By JORDAN ACHS
Albany County’s economy is continuing to show signs of growth and expansion, according to a report compiled by Jim Robinson, principal economist with the state’s Economic Analysis Division.
Unlike the boom and bust cycles in many counties more reliant on the energy sector, Albany County’s growth in areas such as private jobs and sales tax collections, while slow, has been steady.
The county’s economy and strength of expansion (or recession) is measured using a Business Cycle Index. The BCI is a combination of the county’s seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate, private sector jobs, private sector average weekly wages and monthly sales and use tax collections, which indicates economic activity related to taxable sales. The county’s BCI for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 101.65, up 1.52% from the same quarter in 2017.
“In fact, each of the four quarters in 2018 had index values higher than the year before,” Robinson said.
He added it’s “modest growth, for sure” since each improvement from the year prior was between 1.29-1.72%.
The only component of the BCI not to increase in the year-over-year comparison, the county’s unemployment rate, increased each month last year, with a 0.4% increase from December 2017-2018.
That doesn’t mean employment is impossible to find in the county, however, as private jobs and weekly wages saw year-over-year increases throughout 2018.
The total nonfarm, payroll jobs in the county increased by 1.2% in December, with an increase of 193 jobs from December 2017-2018.
“The number of private jobs and the weekly wages for the private sector both have shown solid improvement, especially since 2016,” Robinson said. “If the goal is economic diversity, that is good news for the county. Increasing jobs and wages should help diversify the county’s economy even more.”
Surprisingly, the sector with the highest year-over-year growth in December was mining at 26.7%. Robinson said with the sector only composing 1% of the county’s total jobs, the small increase of 32 jobs in the sector can “generate a large percentage change.”
“Though the county has very little oil and gas activity, it does have considerable sand, gravel and limestone operations, all of which are considered part of the mining sector,” he said. “The additional jobs in mining were likely related to these activities.”
Growth was also seen in the education and health sector as well as the leisure and hospitality sector, both increasing by 26.6% from 2017-2018, an additional 481 and 134 jobs respectively.
The sectors with the largest decreases were construction at 8.1% and government at 7.1% from 2017-2018.
The county is also seeing an increase in its share of the 4% sales and use tax, with $23.3 million collected at the end of 2018. Robinson said last year’s increase by 5.4%, or $1.2 million, is higher than the average of the prior three years.
“I would characterize it as slow, steady growth where collections for the county are in the range of 3-6% per year, which is very sustainable, unlike the boom and bust cycles seen by the energy counties in the state,” he said.
Sources for the statistics include the state’s Economic Analysis Division, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Wyoming Department of Revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.