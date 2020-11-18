Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 positive tests within the county, the Albany County Courthouse will be closing to the public, having began Nov. 17.
The purpose of the closure is to protect those who work for the county and those seeking services.
The closure is scheduled for two weeks and will be reevaluated at that time.
County officials continue to encourage all citizens of Albany County to practice social distancing, wearing a face covering and practicing hand hygiene. This will better protect their neighbors during these challenging times.
Please visit the Albany County website: https://www.co.albany.wy.us/ for updates and information related to Albany County services.
