Albany County commissioners signed off on a strategic plan this week to combat substance abuse and suicide. The plan will use grant funding from the Wyoming Department of Health to hire two full-time “prevention specialists” for Albany County, with one focusing on suicide prevention and the other focusing on substance abuse.
The two new positions will be overseen by the county’s nurse manager — current an empty position after Melissa Zaferos ended her tenure in that position Friday. Melanie Pearce is currently taking on Zaferos’s role in the interim.
The approval is the latest development in the lengthy process of decentralizing Wyoming’s prevention strategy through block grants given to each of the state’s 23 counties.
Between 2012 and 2017, WDH had contracted out the state’s prevention work to a nonprofit called Prevention Management Organization. State leaders eventually grew dissatisfied with the nonprofit — especially its high administrative costs — and opted to issue a request for proposals in 2016, hoping of fostering some competition.
However, Prevention Management Organization was the only bidder and the Legislature ultimately opted for a new route in 2018; the Legislature’s budget bill opted to give out $8 million worth of block grants to counties. $2 million of that funding is dedicated to suicide prevention.
Of that, Albany County received $447,150 for the biennium.
The county will need to spend 21 percent on adult binge drinking, 23 percent on underage drinking, 19 percent on tobacco, 9 percent on other drugs and 28 percent on suicide prevention.
“It’s super challenging,” Commissioner Heber Richardson said at a recent work session on the topic. “The compliance on the financial side and the justifications are a burden. It actually siphons off some of the value in the grant and I find it frustrating. … It means you could run out of money on the highest priority items.”
Tracy Young, who the county contracted with to facilitate initial prevention work, said those strict percentages have also been frustrating for other communities across the state, especially those dealing with a major methamphetamine problem that they now can only spend — at most — 9 percent of their funding on.
“Right now, in the state, meth is a really hot topic and it’s one of the most expensive drugs in the state — meaning we have the most kids out-of-home placement because of things like meth — but when we look at (Albany County’s) data, our youth aren’t using meth,” Young said. “Our youth are using marijuana, alcohol and vaping.”
Compared to most counties, Young said Albany County will be placing an extra focus on marijuana, especially given Laramie’s proximity to Colorado cannabis dispensaries.
Young said the county is also particularly interesting in combating youth vaping, noting that the FDA is pursuing plans to prevent e-cigarettes from being marketed or containing certain flavors. The FDA is also ramping up efforts to stop stores from selling e-cigarettes to minors.
“With the FDA changes, we’re going to see a whole new generation of smokers,” Young said.
The state’s system is still a work-in-progress, and Commissioner Pete Gosar said he’d like to see flexibility to pursue more innovative strategies in prevention. For example, he noted that, while the state’s tobacco cessation hotline might be helpful for some, it’s not very useful for low-income individuals with limited phone access.
“Unfortunately with tobacco, we are really tied to what the state will tell us what we can and can’t do,” Young said. “If it’s not an evidenced-based strategy, and it’s hasn’t been proven, the state absolutely will not fund it. You can look for those promising practices, but a lot of time, if it hasn’t been done for at least seven years, the state’s not going to fund it.”
There is also private funding with fewer stipulations that the county can also pursue, Young said.
The longer counties have control of their prevention programs, Gosar said he’s hoping legislators can be persuaded to enact laws that may be known to be effective, but have so far been resisted for ideological reasons.
“There’s one way we know for sure, that doesn’t require any personnel, to stop and limit the amount of people (abusing alcohol and tobacco), and that’s by raising taxes,” Gosar said. “If you make them really high, not many people buy, so I’d like to have that conversation with legislators, because that’s been turned down repeatedly.”
Local leaders have been spending the last year developing strategies for how they’ll use their money from the state.
Under the terms of the grant, Albany County needs to assess the community’s unique needs, build capacity, develop a work-plan, implement its programs and later evaluate their effectiveness.
Young has organized six community meetings of the Coalition for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, which was formed in 2002. CoPSA has a separate leadership team, which also met four times as part of the planning process.
Under the strategic plan approved by commissioners on Tuesday, about $60,000 will be spend on extra enforcement of alcohol issues, including compliance checks.
Hoping to find money to increase the number of compliance checks in Laramie was identified as a major need by the city of Laramie’s ad hoc alcohol committee.
Just more than $30,000 is budgeted to be spent on mass media and other “general information.”
“One of the main things about the coalition is that a lot of people don’t know that the coalition exists. They don’t know what we do,” Young said. “We want to brand the coalition and know that CoPSA exists.”
Young’s also budgeted $50,000 to help pay for a prevention employee at Albany County School District No. 1. Albany County Grants Manager Tai Wright said the district has expressed interest in working on hiring a prevention specialist, but if that effort doesn’t pan out, those funds could be allocated for other work.
Separately, suicide prevention group Laramie Cares conducted four community meetings of its own.
For suicide prevention, $12,500 has been budgeted to have more training for Laramie Cares’ Sources of Strength programming.
$8,000 is budgeted to get Laramie’s suicide hotline accredited, which would allow the national suicide hotline to rerouted to local providers.
Another $25,000 is budgeted for suicide work with the JED Foundation, with $9,950 allocated to QPR/ASIST Trainings.
