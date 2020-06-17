Albany County Commission’s chairwoman has a primary battle and a newcomer is looking to flip the majority to her party in the race for the county board.
Sue Ibarra is a Democrat who will advance to the Nov. 3 general as she tries to join Democratic Commissioner Pete Gosar on the three-person board. In that event, Heber Richardson would be the sole Republican on the commission.
Chairwoman Terri Jones, the Republican incumbent, is counting on her record as a commissioner to carry her to re-election. First, however, she’ll have to best primary challenger Bob Kersey in the Aug. 18 primary.
Facing significant budget reductions, Albany County will have to tackle critical questions about how to continue funding services. It is also facing controversial questions surrounding aquifer protection and wind energy development as the election dates draw near. Additionally, daily protests in the last two weeks have filled Laramie streets with chants of “Fire Derek Colling.”
Colling is a deputy with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office who, in 2018, shot and killed Robbie Ramirez, an unarmed man who struggled with mental illness. A grand jury declined to indict Colling, who moved into a detective position following the shooting.
As such, questions about law enforcement — no matter how commissioners’ hands are tied with what they can do to affect Albany County Sheriff’s Office policy — is likely to come at the board.
Sue Ibarra (D)The Democratic candidate, Ibarra, said she’s not satisfied with the Republican majority’s decision-making on the Albany County Commission in recent years. If there’s any single policy issue that’s on Ibarra’s mind when she says that, it’s the Casper Aquifer.
“I’m troubled by the apparent contempt for the condition of our drinking water, the disinterest in public opinion and science and professionals,” she said. “My campaign message is, ‘Respect matters,’ and by that I mean respect for the care of our aquifer, respect for the process where all can express their input and respect for other elected officials and their departments.”
Ibarra said she will advocate for open procedures and public input while ensuring “sound stewardship” of the Casper Aquifer, which supplies around 50% of Laramie’s drinking water. Various issues have brought the Albany County Commission in conflict with residents dissatisfied with its policy on aquifer protection.
As one of those unhappy with the commission’s aquifer policies, Ibarras said she’s attended several meetings, signed petitions and vigorously opposed the Tumbleweed Express gas stationre- opening near the Grand Avenue exit of Interstate 80.
“I really think the Tumbleweed is a business that threatens our clean drinking water,” Ibarra said.
Gas stations are banned from operating atop a particularly fragile area of the Casper Aquifer under the county’s zoning rules, but the Tumbleweed’s existence was grandfathered in because the business predates those zoning rules.
Albany County officials are still considering revisions to Casper Aquifer protection that, generally speaking, would make them more stringent.
Gosar’s major campaign issue in 2018 of changing the commission meeting times so more members of the public could attend was a laudable effort in the interest of inviting participation, Ibarra said. The commission’s majority, she said, has been “quite divisive,” something Ibarra would hope to change.
“We need to have a process that is more welcoming to all residents of Albany County,” Ibarra said.
It’s not Ibarra’s first go at public office. She served two terms on the Albany County School District No. 1’s board and ssaid she hopes that experience will help convince voters she’s qualified to sit on the commission.
“I will bring that experience along with a continual commitment to being a good listener,” she said.
Ibarra said what happened to Ramirez was a tragedy and that the situation was “mishandled.” She marched with protesters one day in a show of opposition to racism and police brutality.
While she would like to see measures aimed toward transparency and accountability in law enforcement, Ibarra said she’s not interested in any notion of entirely defunding the Albany County Sheriff’s Office as a commissioner.
“I definitely understand the emotions behind the protests, but I don’t support defunding the police,” Ibarra said. “I think they still serve a vital role in our community.”
Terri Jones (R)
Jones sees budgetary concerns as the top challenge in a second term as an Albany County Commissioner, sharing the sentiment of so many elected officials across Wyoming.
With an economic downturn from the combination of decline in mining and COVID-19, Albany County is in especially hot water. Considering all the federal and state money it depends on to provide services, it’s not entirely clear to Jones where the shortfalls will be made up.
As such, Jones said she’s looking to a policy area that’s stirred up controversy with county residents recently: Wind energy.
Of particular concern has been ConnectGen, a renewable energy development company based out of Houston, Texas, announcing plans to construct a 504-megawatt wind farm stretching across state and private land on both sides of U.S. Highway 287 just south of Laramie. Between 85 and 150 turbines, depending on the yet-to-be determined turbine model, could span 26,000 acres near Tie Siding. ConnectGen’s project is in the permitting stages.
But the proposal has seen the opposition of many locals, including around 60 residents and landowners being represented by law firm Nicholas and Tangeman, LLC. Attorney Mitch Edwards recently presented a set of proposed amendments to Albany County’s wind energy regulations that a ConnectGen representative said was “the playbook on how to kill a wind project.” Edwards denied he or his clients were targeting ConnectGen’s project in particular.
Jones, however, said it’s her responsibility to look out for the well-being of the county and as such cannot look away from wind energy as playing an important role in the future.
“We don’t have any row crops; we don’t have agriculture land; we have federal and state lands where we don’t make any money except for what we get (from the federal government in the federal government’s Payments in Lieu of Taxes program),” Jones said. “How are we going to increase our tax base unless we actually look hard at wind?”
It’s her understanding of Albany County’s issues and her record as a commissioner that Jones hopes will carry her to the Republican nomination and ultimately to re-election. She said she would like to see trails for the Pilot Hill project begin and continue working on various other facets of the endeavor, one which Jones has found rewarding.
“That has been the most amazing project I’ve ever worked on in my life,” she said. “For us to have completed this in two-and-a-half years, or a little longer than that, is absolutely phenomenal.”
The chants of “Fire Derek Colling” have been heard throughout Laramie over the last two weeks as protesters regularly chant the words when walking by the Albany County Courthouse. But Jones emphasized it’s not up to the commissioners to tell Sheriff Dave O’Malley who to hire or fire. The commission can amend the sheriff’s office’s budget — which she emphasized is already “a tiny, skinny little” budget — but personnel is in the hands of the department.
Reducing the sheriff’s budget anymore, Jones said, would lead to longer response times for calls. The conversation of how Albany County can do better when it comes to law enforcement is welcome, however, she said.
“There’s no limit on better,” Jones said.
Robert “Bob” Kersey (R)
The Republican primary challenger in the race for Albany County Commission has his eye set on protecting property rights from what he sees as an overreach in the city of Laramie’s planning.
Kersey is a county resident who was distressed in 2016 to see the city’s planned projections for the locations of future amenities included a piece of property he owned. While there were no official plans in place on the city’s side — planners contended it only designated a possible future location based on current circumstances — Kersey was motivated to get involved and see what he could do to help residents who shared his concerns.
“I do understand there has to be a plan to move forward with anything, but I would have liked to have been consulted prior,” Kersey said. “However, that didn’t happen.”
Aquifer protection is an emotional policy area for many, Kersey said. Knowing that people are passionate about how they feel, he said it can be hard to be objective. Despite what might seem like an issue where it would be difficult to bring opposing points of view to any agreement, Kersey said it’s his goal to look at the science and find common ground.
“I think there’s got to be common ground,” he said. “I think we all want clean water to drink and clean air to breathe. I’m a believer in having clean water, we just have to figure out how we get there and be fair to everybody.”
On law enforcement, Kersey said there was no excuse for the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police, which resulted in the protests across the nation.
“It was absolutely horrible,” he said.
And Kersey said he supports the right to protest. Looking at the situation with Ramirez and Colling, Kersey said he’s reminded of his own child with special needs and wonders what might happen if a confrontation with law enforcement went poorly.
Ultimately, Kersey said he can understand some of the protesters’ concerns, but isn’t sure if it’s all applicable in Albany County. Nonetheless, it’s a conversation worth having, he said.
Kersey said he isn’t going to pick apart Jones’s record to try to find differences from himself; he just wants his qualities to make the case for why he’s the right one for the Repubican nod.
“I am in no way going to try to run down what she has done or not done,” Kersey said. “I just want to say I think that I can do a good job.”
