With a month left until primary Election Day, the Albany County Clerk’s office has already seen five times as many absentee ballot requests as it did through the entire 2016 presidential election cycle.
As of Friday afternoon, the clerk’s office had sent out 4,273 absentee ballots, compared to a total of 674 in 2016. That year only 10 absentee ballots were not returned to the clerk to cast a vote. In addition to absentee ballots mailed out by the clerk’s office, 101 electors had taken absentee ballots, 46 had been emailed to uniformed overseas citizens and 72 early ballots were cast at the elections building adjoining the Albany County Courthouse. In 2016, 116 absentee ballots were taken by electors, 66 were emailed to uniformed citizens overseas and 664 cast ballots early at the elections building.
The total number of absentee ballots returned as of Friday was 1,112, an increase of 702 since Tuesday. There are 15,590 registered voters in Albany County as of Friday, an increase of 30 from Tuesday.
The primary election is held Aug. 18. General Election Day is Nov. 3.
In June, Wyoming’s Secretary of State sent out a letter to voters encouraging them to use mail-in ballot options amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayla White, Albany County deputy clerk, said the increase in absentee ballot participation could be attributed to the state’s encouragement.
“COVID-19, fewer polling places, voters further out in the county not being close to a polling location (contributed, as well),” Lindsay Reeves on the county’s election team added. “A lot of people think it is nice to vote at home.”
Given all the circumstances, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said the elections team is handling things well.
“I believe we are handling the new normal really well,” payroll manager Amanda Rodriguez wrote in an email. “The only real difference is the fact that voters are asked to wear masks and the social distancing does not allow for as many voters in the building at one time. We are a pretty resilient group and I feel that we adapt to whatever is put in front of us. We are here to serve the voters of Albany County in whatever way we have to.”
With states and counties across the nation adapting to a new normal where social distancing has brought an increased interest in mail-in and absentee voting, several critics, including President Donald Trump, have questioned the security of the voting methods.
The elections team in Albany County said they’ve heard some of those concerns, but want to assure voters local elections are safe and secure.
“After we explain our process to ensure security and the voters options to cast a ballot they have all been happy to get an absentee ballot,” Reeves said. “Most people I have spoken with seem most concerned about returning a ballot though the mail. When I tell them about the new drop box they are happy to hear about it and choose to use that option.”
