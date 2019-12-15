Even with construction ongoing, Laramie Regional Airport has seen record passenger numbers this year.
The airport has already had 31,449 passengers travel through it, surpassing the then-record 2018 figure of 29,635.
The airport vacated its old building Oct. 23 and was able to move into its current temporary facility overnight and operate a flight at 6 a.m. that morning.
“Temporary terminals work fairly well,” airport manager Jack Skinner said. “We just ask passengers to be patient with the construction. The improvements will be worth it.”
After the old building was vacated, demolition began after five weeks of asbestos abatement.
“Initially, they were going to leave some walls, but we found out that it was easier to take them all down and save a little bit of time,” Skinner said.
Construction of the new terminal is currently on schedule and should be finished in December 2020.
“We should be operating out of there January 2021, if not sooner,” Skinner said. “There will be a better flow within the building. The passenger experience will be a lot better.”
While the old hold room had just 28 seats, the new version will be able to accommodate 120 people.
“We’re building for the future and to be able to operate charters out of there,” Skinner said. “If we get a diversion of an aircraft, we’ll be able to unload those passengers and put them in that secured area.”
While the new terminal will look fairly similar to its predecessor on the outside, Skinner said passengers will immediately get a different impression inside.
“We’ll actually have bathrooms and vending machines in the hold room,” he said.
Skinner said there have been no cancelled flights due to construction.
“The airlines been great with working with us on moving equipment,” he said. “A lot of the IT stuff was not problematic, but it was very involved in moving the reservation system and a lot of the IT equipment.”
Especially with Christmas approaching, Skinner said it’s important for passengers to arrive at the airport at least an hour before their flight departs.
“Parking will be tight during the holidays,” Skinner said. “It is every year, but one thing we stress is that it’s free.”
