The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center is continuing to collect personal stories from the COVID-19 pandemic to store in its archives.
Since March, at the suggestion of archivists Sara Davis and Rachel Gattermeyer, the center has been accepting digital and physical submissions of stories, photographs, journals, blog entries, creative writing and more. An online survey allows anyone to share their thoughts about how the pandemic has changed their life.
Most Wyomingites probably have stories to share about highs and lows during the last six months, impacts to jobs and businesses and the challenges of staying home with children. University of Wyoming students might be able to share about how their college experience was disrupted. Decision-makers have been tasked with making tough calls while assessing unknown risks.
Director Paul Flesher said archives are one of the main ways people learn about the past, together with sources such as media records, family histories and archeology. And while newspapers might focus their coverage on the actions of the main players, personal stories provide missing information.
“History is about everybody,” Flesher said. “It’s what everybody does, in the end, that’s more important than what just the important people do.”
Davis said she observed last spring that the coronavirus pandemic was going to have a major impact on the Wyoming community. A century ago, the 1918 influenza pandemic was also majorly disruptive, but there’s not much information about how it affected Wyoming.
“Being able to reach out to our own community and hear their stories about how it’s impacting their daily lives will be greatly beneficial for future generations to understand what we went through and how we dealt with things,” she said.
Davis said those who make a submission can request to remain anonymous, or they can request that their materials remain unavailable for five years. All submissions will be stored at the American Heritage Center as part of its collection.
“We’re open to anything — just something that tells us how things have changed for you during this time,” she said.
In collaboration with the Wyoming State Archives and Wyoming State Museum, archivists are planning to create an online portal to allow access to items already submitted.
Davis said they’re hoping to continue collecting submissions through the end of the coming spring semester. Submissions with identifiable health information will not be accepted.
The online survey is available at forms.gle/h9GTC9YjSUYUJdgX8 or www.uwyo.edu/ahc/covid-19-collecting.html. Contact Davis at sarad@uwyo.edu or Gattermeyer at rgatterm@uwyo.edu for more information.
