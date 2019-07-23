Today is Taco Tuesday at the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center.
The center is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wyoming’s own Taco John’s with free tacos from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today, while supplies last. A display of materials from the Taco John’s archives kept at the American Heritage Center is available for viewing in the main lobby through Wednesday.
Taco John’s, founded in Cheyenne in 1969, trademarked the term “Taco Tuesday” in 1989.
“Considering they are a business based out of Wyoming, in Cheyenne, and since we’re the holders of their historical records, I thought it would be a really cool idea to do Taco Tuesday, to pay homage to Taco John’s,” said Jennifer Kirk, UW marketing and communications specialist.
Today, there are 400 Taco John’s fast-food restaurants in 23 states, but 50 years ago, the company consisted of a single taco stand in Cheyenne called the Taco House.
In 1969, two local businessmen, James Woodson and Harold W. Holmes, purchased the Taco House from its original owner, John Turner, renamed it in Turner’s honor and started selling tacos during Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The restaurant has a signature style it calls “West-Mex” and prides itself on its Potato Oles, which are bite-sized potato bites deep-fried and coated with spices.
The chain expanded through smaller Midwestern and Western towns before expanding into larger metropolitan areas such as Denver and Kansas City.
At its Cheyenne headquarters, the company employs about 250 people. It has been collaborating with the American Heritage Center to store its records since 2004.
Kirk said the materials stored at the center include vintage service items, advertising materials and photographs. The materials show how the company’s marketing techniques and sponsorships have changed over the decades.
“They got their start at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and it’s evolved from a taco truck to a franchised corporation 50 years later,” she said.
During Taco Tuesday, the American Heritage Center will have prizes for visitors that continue the Wyoming theme, including rodeo tickets and reprints of vintage Frontier Days posters.
“We’re trying to reinforce the tie-in between Cheyenne Frontier Days and Taco John’s and celebrating all things Wyoming,” Kirk said.
