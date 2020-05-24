It probably comes as no surprise that as more Albany County residents lose their jobs because of closure orders put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, more residents are also struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table.
Local non-profit agencies working in food assistance have reported increasing numbers of families seeking out their services.
At Feeding Laramie Valley, founder Gayle Woodsum reported that the number of people signed up for its Food Shares Program has more than tripled in the last couple months.
Anyone can sign up for the program on the Feeding Laramie Valley website, feedinglaramievalley.org, to receive a weekly share of about three days’ worth of fresh fruits and vegetables for each household member. Food is grown in the organization’s production gardens, donated by individuals and farmer’s market vendors and purchased from regional wholesalers.
The program used to exist in separate summer and winter forms, but now there’s no break and distribution is ongoing. Woodsum said Feeding Laramie Valley has stepped up its production efforts in response to the increasing need.
“We’re trying to double the amount of food we put into production this year,” she said. “We’re trying to get as much food in the ground as we can.”
She estimated that weekly participation has grown to more than 400 households, with more signing up every week.
“It’s hard to keep up,” she said.
One way the organization is increasing food production is by enlisting Laramie residents to provide “foster care” for vegetable seedlings by starting plants at home and them donating them as they get bigger.
“That increases the number of seedling plants available to us that we don’t have to purchase,” Woodsum said.
The organization is also planning to expand its summer Kids Out to Lunch program, which offers a free lunch to any child on summer weekdays. This year, they’re planning to offer to-go meals seven days a week through at least the end of August, along with games and activities.
Albany County School District is also focusing on providing meals to students through its “Grab N Go” program, which has been in place since March.
Scott James, assistant superintendent of state and federal programs, said the program is now scheduled to run in its current format through at least July 31 and possibly until the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Anyone from 2-18 years old can pick up a bag that includes breakfast and lunch each weekday. On Fridays, students can pick up three bags, good for meals through the weekend.
Meals are available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Spring Creek Elementary, Linford Elementary, Laramie Middle School and Rock River School. Additionally, a school bus makes eight stops around town from 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
James said the program started by serving 250-300 bags each day in March before jumping to 650-700 bags a day in recent weeks, in part due to better communication and awareness about program details. For the week of May 11-15, the district distributed almost 8,000 meals between breakfast, lunch and weekends.
He said the district is hoping to grow the program to about 1,000 bags a day, which would be in line with estimates about how many families fall into lower income categories.
“We’re going to continue to work to make sure we’re not leaving families out there that need that support,” he said.
The district also hosts a school site where district families can pick up monthly commodities distributions from Food Bank of the Rockies, a program run in partnership with Laramie Interfaith.
Lisa Theis, the district’s school success liaison, who works with homeless families, said about 30 families are normally signed up for commodities each month and 15-20 normally pick up food.
In the month of April, that number increased to more than 60 families, with more than 100 submitting applications.
“When you see numbers on paper, that puts a little reality in there,” she said. “There’s most definitely a need.”
She also thinks the trend will continue.
“I think we’re going to see numbers continue to increase through the summer and start of the school year,” she said.
Looking ahead to the fall, James said the district is anticipating more students qualifying for free or reduced lunch as well as requesting to participate in the Friday food program, where weekend meals are sent home with students on Fridays.
“That’s going to be a push as we go into the 20-21 school year,” he said.
