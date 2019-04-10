While today’s snowstorm was slow to start, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne warns the worst is far from over yet.
“We expect the snowfall to continue well into tonight,” said NWS meteorologist Jeff Garmon. “We’ve only seen the leading edge of the system so far.”
Western parts of Nebraska, eastern parts of Wyoming and Cheyenne have been hit the hardest so far, but Garmon said Laramie still has chances to see waves of heavier snowfall, reduced visibility and travel impacts into this evening. Currently Laramie’s wind gusts are averaging around 20 mph, and Garmon said they could reach as high as 40 mph later tonight.
Garmon added the storm isn’t moving as fast as Tuesday’s NWS weather models predicted, but snowfall is still likely to accumulate tonight, with up to 6 inches of snow expected in Laramie by Thursday morning. While Garmon said he expects Cheyenne to receive more snow than Laramie, people should take Laramie’s winter weather warning seriously.
“We could get a burst of snow tonight, which could create travel impacts where we’d have some issues on the roads,” Garmon said. “That’s why we have the winter storm warning in effect into tonight.”
Interstate 80 is currently open, but many areas eastbound and westbound between Laramie and Cheyenne are noted on the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s travel information map as being wet, slick with snowfall and blowing snow. The travel map also notes visibility is limited as fog settles in and wind blows falling snow.
Garmon said he expects travel impacts to worsen as the night progresses, especially in the higher elevations and the I-80 summit between Laramie and Cheyenne.
No closures have been announced for Albany County School District No. 1, the University of Wyoming, city or county services for the remainder of today or Thursday. The Laramie City Council’s work session and the ACSD No. 1 school board meeting tonight are both scheduled to go on as planned.
The Boomerang will update the story as it develops.
