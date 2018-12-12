The Equality State Policy Center’s board of directors hired Laramie man Chris Merrill to be the organization’s new executive director.
Merrill replaces Phoebe Stoner, who’s leaving her position with ESPC and Laramie City Council at the end of December.
Merrill was previously the associate director for the Wyoming Outdoor Council, which is based in Lander.
His work at ESPC began in November, which gave him the benefit of sharing an overlapping tenure with Stoner for more than a month.
Once Stoner leaves, the group will have three other staff members aside from Merrill.
ESPC is a public interest organization that works to advance “good government” proposals, including advocacy for transparency and fair elections.
Merrill said the group’s work is “something I’ve been passionate about for a long time.”
“It’s key to a functioning democracy,” he said.
The group also advocates on other issues it sees as important for “thriving communities,” like robust funding for K-12 education.
The group’s work also includes a new program called “Shape Wyoming,” which teaches citizens around the state about the legislative process and how to effectively lobby.
Steff Kessler, ESPC board chair, told the Laramie Boomerang that Merrill’s work with the Wyoming Outdoor Council gives him “understand the ins and outs of running a (non-governmental organization) in today’s world.”
“I think Chris has just a great demeanor in terms of working with a diversity of people and finding ways to connect and speak with them,” Kessler said. “He comes from a background of being a journalist and he has excellent communication skills. His personality is so winning.”
Kessler credits Stoner with bringing ESPC to a new prominence.
“We’re so sorry to see Phoebe Stoner go, but we’ve very confident that Chris is just going to continue in the right direction,” Kessler said.
Stoner said she’s “really excited and thrilled” the board hired Merrill.
“I think Chris brings an outstanding understanding of Wyoming and a passion for the mission,” she said.
During her time helming ESPC, Stoner said she’s worked to restore the organization’s coalition and “leverage each other’s voices.”
“In the last couple years, I have definitely focused on modernizing the organization and giving it a facelift and interacting with the public,” she said.
She said she’s particularly proud to have helped launch “The People’s Review,” an annual report card of state legislators’ votes on key bills. The organization now publicizes legislators voting records on those bills in newspapers around the state at the conclusion of each session.
With 31 different member organizations backing its work, Merrill said ESPC is unique in the state.
“We don’t all agree with each other on every issue,” he said. “I can’t think of a bigger, more diverse coalition in Wyoming than the one behind the Equality State Policy Center.”
The organization’s coalition consists of conservation, labor and social justice groups.
Merrill said the policy values ESPC espouses are ones “that most legislators, if not all, share.”
“Our vision is one that most people share in the abstract and aspire to,” he said. “What makes people want to take our calls or meet with us is that, even though we’re a small organization, when we go into a meeting … legislators know that we have 31 different member organizations and supporters standing behind us. People like to see different groups that might not agree on everything come together and work on something like this.”
With the 2019 legislative session beginning Jan. 8, Merrill will have a busy few months at the start of the new year.
The key to effective lobbying in Wyoming, he said, is developing the trust of policy-makers.
“Wyoming is a big state, but there aren’t many people, so personal relationships are incredibly valuable,” he said.
He said ESPC works diligently to provide legislators with well-vetted information they can rely on.
“In the short term, I have a lot to learn,” Merrill said. “It’s a new role for me. Ideally, I’d like to build capacity over time, and be able to hire more staff to be more places in the state more often.”
Even when the Legislature isn’t in session, Merrill’s group is active in working with interim committees.
In 2018, ESPC has been heavily involved with working on a new public records bill sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee.
The proposed legislation would give state and local agencies a set timeline to follow when it comes to public records requests.
The current draft includes a controversial measure establishing a felony for the intentional violation of a public records law by a member of a local or state governmental agency.
While Merrill said he understands the committee’s desire to make clear that such violations are “unacceptable,” he said he’d still like to see that clause stripped out and “leave the discipline and the consequences for the employee up the local government.”
