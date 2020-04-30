Amid busy days of online teaching, Laramie Montessori upper elementary teacher Jenny Palm is operating the week-old Facebook page, “Adopt A 2020 Senior- Laramie, Rock River, & Whiting High Schools.”
“The idea was just to bring joy to these kids, especially this last month, and before they’re supposed to graduate,” Palm said. The operation exists to support high school seniors in a time when graduation ceremonies, proms and other traditional spring events are cancelled.
In a recent conversation with her senior son Jensen Palm, he expressed disappointment about the effects COVID-19 has had on the seniors’ last weeks of high school.
“It just kind of crushed me, you know?” Palm said. She wanted to help.
“I had heard about Adopt a Senior programs that were happening across the nation,” she said.
Palm saw the positive effects the program had on her nephew who goes to Buffalo High School when he was put on the Sheridan Adopt a Senior page. Palm’s sister in Buffalo then suggested she start the program in Laramie.
Palm started the Facebook page on April 21 with the help of her niece, Audryanna Carder, and her friend, Jessica Kimzey. The page immediately took off.
“By the next morning I already had a student up for adoption, by like 8 o’clock in the morning,” Palm said.
Legally, Palm cannot put the seniors’ names on the Facebook page. Because of this, it is up to the families of the senior or the senior themself to post their profile on the page. This means it is completely voluntary for the students to be adopted.
While there are no requirements for what the adoptee profile should contain, most seniors’ profile includes a photo and post-graduation plans. Once the profile is up, the senior is officially up for adoption. The first people to comment on the profile will be the adopters.
“It would be really neat if people would adopt students maybe they’re not as familiar with because any familiar member or close friend can always spoil a senior,” Palm said.
There are 247 seniors at Laramie, Rock River and Whiting High Schools combined. As of Wednesday evening, 148 had been adopted two times.
Palm chose to allow the students to be double adopted because there were so many people who had joined the Facebook page and were eager to adopt a senior. The Facebook page has over 1,000 members after existing for a week.
“We’re having trouble finding enough kids for our adopters,” Palm said.
The seniors are usually adopted within 3 to 4 minutes of having their profile on the page. Because of the high demand, Palm is considering allowing for triple-adoptions.
Once adopted, the adopter contacts the person who posted the senior profile to find out the students’ likes. The adopter then gets to drop off small gifts at the home of the senior.
Palm said the gifts do not need to be extravagant. Things like cookies, gift cards, food items, candy, socks, and a water bottle are all examples of gifts students have received.
“It can be from now until May, as little, as often, or as much as they want,” she said. For instance, Palm’s son’s adopter plans to bring small gifts on a weekly basis.
Palm said Jensen is her fourth child to graduate from Laramie High School and that it is disappointing he will not get to experience the same traditions and ceremony her other three children were able to experience.
“This is a huge monumental time in their lives that should make them feel so special and so empowered and we need to just not forget that that is a big deal to kids,” she said.
Palm wants the seniors to know how important education is and how important it is to make a better life for themselves by graduating high school. She said this is a time in the students’ lives when they are supposed to feel proud of their accomplishments, and the COVID-19 restrictions have somewhat taken that opportunity away.
“My goal is for it to be an extremely positive experience for the adopters, the students, and their families and the community.”
The Facebook page has generated other conversations of ways to honor the high school seniors during this difficult time, such as making posters for each senior to set up downtown. Palm has even had community members message her to ask about senior causes they can donate to.
“I think it was just something that our community was just needing, like longing for some way that we could make these seniors feel special,” Palm said.
For more information about the page, get on Facebook and search for “Adopt A 2020 Senior- Laramie, Rock River, & Whiting High Schools.”
