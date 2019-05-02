One of Laramie’s most popular parks is receiving multiple accessibility upgrades this spring to help everyone get the best use of its amenities.
Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer said there are three main upgrades in progress at the park, with an expected completion date of May 15.
The first is leveling the inaccessible “cracked and heaved” sidewalks in certain areas, including by a shelter on the Sheridan Street side of the park. Feezer said smoother sidewalk access will help residents using wheelchairs move around the park more freely.
Additionally, the city is installing two 34-inch tall barbecue grills to provide more accessibility to people or groups wanting to use or rent the space for events.
“(People won’t be) bound by having to go over a ridge or ledge or across grass to get to the grills.” Feezer said. “Someone in a wheelchair could get all the way around them.”
Rounding out the project, two horseshoe pits will also be configured to be accessible for people who use wheelchairs.
Many of the repairs not only improve accessibility based on the requirements and recommendations listed in the Americans with Disabilities Act, but also help the city continuously improve its infrastructure.
“Even though something is considered ADA accessible, just because it’s accessible doesn’t mean it’s not usable by everybody else,” Feezer said. “Accessibility actually lends itself to improvements for everybody.”
The improvements were recommended in the city’s ADA Transition Plan, adopted by the City Council in 2012. The city has been tackling different recommendations from the plan as time and funding allows. With cost always a top concern for city projects, Feezer said “no general fund dollars” were used in the $20,000 upgrades.
Half of the project was funded through grant funding from the Albany County Recreation Board’s recreation mill funding, Feezer said, while the other half of the project was funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
While Feezer said the park will affected “very sparingly” by the construction, one shelter is closed as crews work on completing the concrete work for the sidewalk nearby.
