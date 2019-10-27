1560 N. Third St.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.Mondays-Fridays
For information call: 307-745-5116
Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
1:30 p.m.: Melodees Singing Performance Group Practice
2:30 p.m.: Medicare Open Enrollment (call to schedule an appointment)
3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise
5 p.m.: Halloween Dinner and Party
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter
9:10 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study led by Chaplain Rich Henderson.
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
4:30 p.m.: Karate
Wednesday
9 a.m.: Beginning Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi for Beginners
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1:30 p.m.: Fall Footsteps Walk at LaBonte Park
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go (River Trail at Little Laramie Trailhead - subject to change)
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
9:30 a.m.: Recycled Cards
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
2 p.m.: Open Gym led by UW kinesiology students
5:30 p.m.: Friday Night Out at Lovejoys (call 745-5116 to make a reservation)
