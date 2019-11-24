1560 N. Third St

8 a.m.:-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

For information call: 307-745-5116

www.eppsoncenter.org

www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter

Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10 a.m.: Chess

10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

1:30 p.m.: Melodees Singing Performance Group Practice

3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9:10 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

12:30 p.m.: Bible Study led by Chaplain Rich Henderson

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

4:30 p.m.: Karate

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Beginning Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros

10 a.m.: Chess

1 p.m.: Needlework

Thursday

11 a.m.: -1 p.m.: Community Thanksgiving Dinner - Free

Friday

Closed

