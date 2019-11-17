1560 N. Third St.
8 a.m.: -4 p.m.: Mondays-Fridays
For information call: 307-745-5116
Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
1:30 p.m.: Melodees Singing Performance Group Practice
3 p.m.: Arthritis Exercise
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter
9:10 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance
12:30 p.m.: Bible Study led by Chaplain Rich Henderson
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
2:30 p.m.: Chair Yoga
4:30 p.m.: Karate
Wednesday
9 a.m.: AARP Safe Driving Class (call 745-5116 to sign)
9 a.m.: Beginning Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
1 p.m.: Needlework
2 p.m.: Open Gym
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi for beginners
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and Simple Repairs (call the Eppson Center to sign up for clothing repairs)
1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring
1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
1 p.m.: Shanghai Rummy
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors On The Go (Turtle Rock at Vedauwoo — subject to change)
9 a.m.: Line Dance taught by Treece Sisneros
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
9:30 a.m.: Recycled Cards Project
10 a.m.: Chess
10:30 a.m.: Fall Prevention Class
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing (call to schedule an intake consultation)
2 p.m.: Open Gym
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.