ECS logo.jpg
Buy Now

1560 N. Third St.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Mondays-Fridays

For information call: 307-745-5116

www.eppsoncenter.org

www.facebook.com/eppsoncenter

Monday

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10 a.m.: Chess

12:30 p.m.: Bingo

Tuesday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

12:30 p.m.: Pinochle

1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

4:30 p.m.: Karate

Wednesday

Closed for New Year’s Day

Thursday

8 a.m.: Tai Chi

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance

9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class

10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training

11 a.m.: Beltone (call 800-430-5282 to make an appointment)

12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and Simple Repairs

1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring

1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam

1 p.m.: Watercolor Class

1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes

6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge

Friday

8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go (Happy Jack – Pole Creek Trail to Black Jack to Middle Aspen - subject to change)

9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program

10 a.m.: Chess

12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.