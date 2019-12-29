1560 N. Third St.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Mondays-Fridays
For information call: 307-745-5116
Monday
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
10 a.m.: Chess
12:30 p.m.: Bingo
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Drawing Group taught by Brenda Winter
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
12:30 p.m.: Pinochle
1 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
4:30 p.m.: Karate
Wednesday
Closed for New Year’s Day
Thursday
8 a.m.: Tai Chi
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance
9 a.m.: Exercise and Dance Class
10:30 a.m.: Musical Exercise/Resistance Training
11 a.m.: Beltone (call 800-430-5282 to make an appointment)
12:30-2 p.m.: Alterations and Simple Repairs
1 p.m.: Coffee, Conversation, Coloring
1 p.m.: Biscuits and Jam
1 p.m.: Watercolor Class
1 p.m.: Mexican Train Dominoes
6:30 p.m.: Duplicate Bridge
Friday
8:45 a.m.: Seniors on the go (Happy Jack – Pole Creek Trail to Black Jack to Middle Aspen - subject to change)
9 a.m.: Vet’s coffee with program
10 a.m.: Chess
12:30 p.m.: Rock Steady Boxing
